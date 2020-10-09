Log in
SANTOS LIMITED    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/08
5.04 AUD   -0.40%
02:11aAustralian shares post best week in six months, NZ hits record close
10/08Australia shares open higher as U.S. stimulus talks progress
10/06Australian shares end marginally higher ahead of budget
Australian shares post best week in six months, NZ hits record close

10/09/2020 | 02:11am EDT

* NZ stocks rise for eighth session, up 3.9% for week

* Australian energy stocks top weekly gainers, add 9%

* "Big four" banks add between 6.2% and 10% for week

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their best week in six months on Friday, capping an eventful week that saw the government pledge billions to pull the economy out of recession and U.S President Donald Trump send mixed signals on COVID-19 relief measures.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed unchanged at 6,102.2 after flitting between small gains and losses throughout the session. For the week, it added 5.4%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.4% to 12,280.54, extending gains to an eighth session and posting a record closing high. For the week, the index added 3.9%.

Calling the Australian benchmark's Friday move a "quiet end to a good week", Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said the market was pausing to consolidate.

"There are too many unknowns out there this weekend, with stimulus and tweets from the White House to take any big bets," Jennings said.

Helping market sentiment further, Australia reported its second straight day without any COVID-19 deaths, the longest stretch without any fatalities from the virus in three months.

All major sub-indexes posted big gains for the week, with energy emerging as the top winner with a 9% rise after a week-long surge in oil prices.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos added about 9.5% each for the week.

Financials posted their best week in more than four months, with the "big four" banks advancing between 6.2% and 10%.

Jennings said banks were still enjoying the afterglow of the budget, with tax cuts announced likely to be beneficial for them.

The central bank's assertion that banks were strong enough to withstand the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic further assured investors.

Technology stocks posted a weekly gain of 7.8%, while miners advanced 5.2%. (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.51% 43.16 Delayed Quote.-36.48%
S&P/ASX 200 0.00% 6102.2 Real-time Quote.-9.69%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.40% 5.04 End-of-day quote.-38.39%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -0.49% 18.28 End-of-day quote.-46.83%
WTI -0.46% 41.02 Delayed Quote.-34.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 468 M - -
Net income 2020 -37,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 090 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -144x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 7 532 M 7 512 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 178
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,79 $
Last Close Price 3,62 $
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED-38.39%7 512
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.13%1 907 604
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.94%104 157
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.45%96 622
TOTAL SE-40.05%90 232
GAZPROM-34.87%50 687
