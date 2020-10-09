Australian shares post best week in six months, NZ hits record close

* NZ stocks rise for eighth session, up 3.9% for week
* Australian energy stocks top weekly gainers, add 9%
* "Big four" banks add between 6.2% and 10% for week
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their best week
in six months on Friday, capping an eventful week that saw the
government pledge billions to pull the economy out of recession
and U.S President Donald Trump send mixed signals on COVID-19
relief measures.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed unchanged at 6,102.2
after flitting between small gains and losses throughout the
session. For the week, it added 5.4%.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
climbed 0.4% to 12,280.54, extending gains to an eighth session
and posting a record closing high. For the week, the index added
3.9%.
Calling the Australian benchmark's Friday move a "quiet end
to a good week", Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio
manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said the market was
pausing to consolidate.
"There are too many unknowns out there this weekend, with
stimulus and tweets from the White House to take any big bets,"
Jennings said.
Helping market sentiment further, Australia reported its
second straight day without any COVID-19 deaths, the longest
stretch without any fatalities from the virus in three months.
All major sub-indexes posted big gains for the week, with
energy emerging as the top winner with a 9% rise after a
week-long surge in oil prices.
Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos
added about 9.5% each for the week.
Financials posted their best week in more than four
months, with the "big four" banks advancing between 6.2% and
10%.
Jennings said banks were still enjoying the afterglow of the
budget, with tax cuts announced likely to be beneficial for
them.
The central bank's assertion that banks were strong enough
to withstand the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic
further assured investors.
Technology stocks posted a weekly gain of 7.8%,
while miners advanced 5.2%.
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)