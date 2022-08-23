Log in
08/23/2022 | 03:08am EDT
7.560 AUD   +2.30%
Financial, healthcare stocks drag Australian shares to near three-week low

08/23/2022 | 03:08am EDT
* Financials emerge as the top loser

* Miners, energy stocks caps losses

* Benchmark hits lowest level since Aug 3

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and healthcare stocks, but gains in mining and energy stocks on firm commodity prices capped losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% lower at 6,961.8 points at the close of trade, hitting its lowest level since August 3. The index ended 1% lower on Monday.

Global sentiment was subdued as investors awaited policy cues from U.S. Federal Reserve chair's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers on Friday, while a spike in European energy prices stoked fears of recession.

Financials were the top laggards on the benchmark, falling for the fourth straight session after shedding 2.1%. All of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in negative territory.

While one cannot pin-point a specific reason, but higher bond yields in the wake of anxieties around Fed's further rate hikes can be one cause for financials, said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer, Kalkine Group.

Additionally, healthcare stocks fell 1.7%, with biomedical giant CSL Ltd shedding 2%.

Capping losses, the export centric-miners and mining sub-index edged higher, with sector giants BHP Group adding 0.3%.

China's iron ore and steel prices rose after the government's latest benchmark lending rate cuts boosted sentiment, with the demand outlook also set to improve ahead of the peak season for construction steel.

Similarly, energy and gold stocks rose 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively, buoyed by gains in oil and bullion prices.

Energy sector majors Santos Ltd and Woodside Energy Group jumped 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively, while Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining rose 0.7%.

Boral Ltd rose more than 2%, even as the cement products maker said its annual underlying profit fell by a third, as it met its guidance.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1% lower at 11,643.21. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 0.27% 41.46 Delayed Quote.26.01%
BORAL LIMITED 2.42% 2.96 Delayed Quote.-52.62%
CSL LIMITED -1.97% 289.8 Delayed Quote.1.69%
ENERGY S.P.A. -2.53% 2.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 97.2 Delayed Quote.24.16%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 0.70% 18.62 Delayed Quote.-24.47%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.21% 6961.8 Real-time Quote.-4.43%
SANTOS LIMITED 2.30% 7.56 Delayed Quote.17.12%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 1.94% 33.67 Delayed Quote.50.62%
WTI 0.47% 91.216 Delayed Quote.20.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 156 M - -
Net income 2022 2 688 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 16 982 M 16 982 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,08 $
Average target price 6,72 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED17.12%16 982
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.06%2 295 290
SHELL PLC38.36%193 548
TOTALENERGIES SE18.84%135 050
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%132 250
EQUINOR ASA58.94%122 164