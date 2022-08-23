Financial, healthcare stocks drag Australian shares to near three-week low

* Financials emerge as the top loser
* Miners, energy stocks caps losses
* Benchmark hits lowest level since Aug 3
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares extended losses on
Tuesday, dragged down by financials and healthcare stocks, but
gains in mining and energy stocks on firm commodity prices
capped losses.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% lower at 6,961.8
points at the close of trade, hitting its lowest level since
August 3. The index ended 1% lower on Monday.
Global sentiment was subdued as investors awaited policy
cues from U.S. Federal Reserve chair's speech at the Jackson
Hole symposium of central bankers on Friday, while a spike in
European energy prices stoked fears of recession.
Financials were the top laggards on the benchmark,
falling for the fourth straight session after shedding 2.1%. All
of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in negative territory.
While one cannot pin-point a specific reason, but higher
bond yields in the wake of anxieties around Fed's further rate
hikes can be one cause for financials, said Kunal Sawhney, chief
executive officer, Kalkine Group.
Additionally, healthcare stocks fell 1.7%, with
biomedical giant CSL Ltd shedding 2%.
Capping losses, the export centric-miners and mining
sub-index edged higher, with sector giants BHP Group
adding 0.3%.
China's iron ore and steel prices rose after the
government's latest benchmark lending rate cuts boosted
sentiment, with the demand outlook also set to improve ahead of
the peak season for construction steel.
Similarly, energy and gold stocks rose 1.3%
and 0.6%, respectively, buoyed by gains in oil and bullion
prices.
Energy sector majors Santos Ltd and Woodside Energy
Group jumped 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively, while
Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining rose
0.7%.
Boral Ltd rose more than 2%, even as the cement
products maker said its annual underlying profit fell by a
third, as it met its guidance.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1%
lower at 11,643.21.
(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)