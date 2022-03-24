Indigenous Australians ask S.Korea court to block loans to $3.6 bln gas project

MELBOURNE, March 24 (Reuters) - A group of Indigenous
Australians has gone to court in South Korea seeking to block
the country's export credit agencies from funding a deep-sea gas
pipeline for the $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern
Australia.
People from the Tiwi Islands and Larrakia Traditional Owners
are seeking an injunction from the Seoul Central District Court
to block the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and the Korea
Trade Insurance Corp (K-Sure) from providing loans.
They say they were not properly consulted on the project and
a planned pipeline will threaten turtles, dugongs and other sea
life which the islanders depend on.
"By taking the South Korean Government to court to stop this
gas project, we are protecting our family and our land," Tiwi
Traditional Owner Daniel Munkara, one of the plaintiffs in the
case, said in a statement.
If the loans and loan guarantees potentially worth around
$700 million are blocked, that could delay the project, the
groups said.
K-Sure declined to comment on whether it was planning to
provide finance for the Barossa project but said it "supports
projects only in line with international environmental
standards."
KEXIM had no immediate comment.
The Barossa project, due to start producing gas in 2025,
calls for the construction of a roughly 260 kilometer (162-mile)
pipeline that will connect offshore gas facilities to an
existing pipeline that runs to Darwin.
The project is led by Australia's Santos Ltd and
partners include South Korean energy company SK E&S.
Santos declined to comment on the legal action but said the
Barossa project has all the necessary approvals in place.
"As is the case for all of our projects, we undertake
consultation with all key stakeholders where they receive
detailed information about the project," a Santos spokesperson
said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Additional reporting by
Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)