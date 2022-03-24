Log in
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
Indigenous Australians ask S.Korea court to block loans to $3.6 bln gas project

03/24/2022 | 12:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign for Santos Ltd is displayed on the front of the company's office building in the rural township of Gunnedah, located in north-western New South Wales

MELBOURNE, March 24 (Reuters) - A group of Indigenous Australians has gone to court in South Korea seeking to block the country's export credit agencies from funding a deep-sea gas pipeline for the $3.6 billion Barossa gas project off northern Australia.

People from the Tiwi Islands and Larrakia Traditional Owners are seeking an injunction from the Seoul Central District Court to block the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM) and the Korea Trade Insurance Corp (K-Sure) from providing loans.

They say they were not properly consulted on the project and a planned pipeline will threaten turtles, dugongs and other sea life which the islanders depend on.

"By taking the South Korean Government to court to stop this gas project, we are protecting our family and our land," Tiwi Traditional Owner Daniel Munkara, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement.

If the loans and loan guarantees potentially worth around $700 million are blocked, that could delay the project, the groups said.

K-Sure declined to comment on whether it was planning to provide finance for the Barossa project but said it "supports projects only in line with international environmental standards."

KEXIM had no immediate comment.

The Barossa project, due to start producing gas in 2025, calls for the construction of a roughly 260 kilometer (162-mile) pipeline that will connect offshore gas facilities to an existing pipeline that runs to Darwin.

The project is led by Australia's Santos Ltd and partners include South Korean energy company SK E&S.

Santos declined to comment on the legal action but said the Barossa project has all the necessary approvals in place.

"As is the case for all of our projects, we undertake consultation with all key stakeholders where they receive detailed information about the project," a Santos spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 473 M - -
Net income 2022 2 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 676 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 19 676 M 19 676 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 91,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,82 $
Average target price 6,62 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED23.45%19 575
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.99%2 296 794
SHELL PLC24.58%201 824
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.99%146 833
TOTALENERGIES SE3.82%131 287
EQUINOR ASA33.72%115 470