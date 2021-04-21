Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/21
6.94 AUD   -1.14%
05:24pSantos 1Q Output Falls 2% on Quarter, Expects Stronger LNG Prices in 2Q
DJ
12:26aSANTOS  : welcomes CCS and hydrogen focus
PU
04/20SANTOS  : Signs Gas Supply Deal With Rio Tinto; Shares Down 3%
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos 1Q Output Falls 2% on Quarter, Expects Stronger LNG Prices in 2Q

04/21/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. said its first-quarter oil and gas output fell by 2% compared to the prior quarter, largely due to lower gas demand in Western Australia state and unplanned maintenance in Papua New Guinea.

Santos reported oil and natural gas production of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in the three months through March. Still, that output was 39% higher than a year earlier as it included contributions from the Northern Australia assets acquired from ConocoPhillips in May last year.

Santos said higher GLNG equity gas production from the Roma and Arcadia fields supported annualized LNG production of 6.4 million metric tons in the quarter.

First-quarter revenue of US$964 million was 5% higher than the prior quarter, despite the contractual three-month lag in oil-linked prices of liquefied natural gas and lower overall sales volumes, the Adelaide-based company said.

Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said the rally by LNG prices earlier this year should lead to stronger prices in the second quarter as the lag effect fades.

Net debt totaled US$3.6 billion at the end of March, while Santos generated US$302 million in free cash flow in the first quarter.

"We are currently forecasting more than US$1 billion in free cash flow for the year at current oil prices," Mr. Gallagher said.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-21 1924ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.86% 50.04 Delayed Quote.21.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.87% 65.04 Delayed Quote.29.79%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.25% 130.2556 Delayed Quote.10.79%
SANTOS LIMITED -1.14% 6.94 End-of-day quote.10.69%
WTI -2.00% 61.074 Delayed Quote.32.01%
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
05:24pSantos 1Q Output Falls 2% on Quarter, Expects Stronger LNG Prices in 2Q
DJ
12:26aSANTOS  : welcomes CCS and hydrogen focus
PU
04/20SANTOS  : Signs Gas Supply Deal With Rio Tinto; Shares Down 3%
MT
04/20SANTOS  : enters new gas supply agreement with Rio Tinto
PU
04/19SANTOS  : Fitch Gives Santos BBB Credit Rating With Stable Outlook
MT
04/19Australia shares end flat as oil prices weigh on energy stocks
RE
04/18SANTOS  : Fitch assigns Santos BBB investment grade credit rating
PU
04/14SANTOS  : releases 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
04/11SANTOS  : Growth projects incentive for CEO
PU
04/09Australia shares end lower as vaccine rollout hits snag
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 642 M - -
Net income 2021 789 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 14 412 M 11 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,06 $
Last Close Price 6,94 $
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED10.69%11 279
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 894 788
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC8.03%144 005
TOTAL SE4.42%116 698
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.17%114 022
GAZPROM8.30%70 794
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ