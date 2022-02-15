Log in
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15 07:05:57 pm
7.21 AUD   -2.57%
05:44pSANTOS : 2021 Full-year results video
PU
05:33pSantos Reports US$658 Million Annual Profit, Reviews Capital Management Framework -- Update
DJ
05:14pAustralia's Santos cautious on Alaska, Australia oil projects
RE
Santos : 2021 Full-year results video

02/15/2022 | 05:44pm EST
Careers at Santos

Join us and your talent, skills and ideas will have a direct impact on results as we thrive and improve together.

Supply for Santos

Santos seeks to work with contractors and suppliers who are economically, environmentally and socially responsible.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:43:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 768 M - -
Net income 2021 953 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 17 861 M 17 861 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,28 $
Average target price 6,47 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Technical & Marketing Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED22.35%18 584
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.19%1 987 161
SHELL PLC0.00%207 104
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.48%159 724
TOTALENERGIES SE14.56%150 459
EQUINOR ASA16.04%99 286