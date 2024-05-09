2024 MACQUARIE CONFERENCE

May 2024

KEVIN GALLAGHER, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SYDNEY

2024 Macquarie Conference

Disclaimer and important notice

This presentation contains forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with the oil and gas industry, and the carbon capture and storage and carbon emissions reduction technologies industries. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to: price fluctuations on any products we produce, store, trade or capture, actual demand, currency fluctuations, geotechnical factors, drilling and production results, gas commercialisation, development progress, operating results, engineering estimates, reserve estimates, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, carbon emissions reduction and associated technology risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, economic and financial markets conditions in various countries, approvals, conduct of joint venture participants and contractual counterparties and cost estimates. The forward-looking information in this presentation is based on management's current expectations and reflects judgements, assumptions, estimates and other information available as at the date of this document and/or the date of Santos' planning processes. Except as required by applicable regulations or by law, Santos does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation or the date planning process assumptions were adopted, as relevant. Our strategies and targets will adapt given the dynamic conditions in which we operate; it should not be assumed that any particular strategies, targets or implementation measures are inflexible or frozen in time.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forward looking information contained in this presentation. Forward looking statements do not represent guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Santos' control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation.

All references to dollars, cents or $ in this document are to United States currency, unless otherwise stated.

Underlying profit, EBITDAX (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, depletion, exploration and evaluation expensed, change in future restoration assumptions and impairment) and free cash flow from operations (operating cash flows less investing cash flows net of acquisitions and disposals and major project capex, less lease liability payments) are non-IFRS measures that are presented to provide an understanding of the performance of Santos' operations. The non-IFRS financial information is unaudited however the numbers have been extracted from the audited financial statements. Free cash flow breakeven is the average annual US$ oil price at which cash flows from operating activities (before hedging) equals cash flows from investing activities. Excludes one-off restructuring and redundancy costs, costs associated with asset divestitures and acquisitions, and major project capex. Includes lease liability payments. Forecast methodology uses corporate assumptions.

The estimates of petroleum reserves and contingent resources contained in this presentation are as at 31 December 2023. Santos prepares its petroleum reserves and contingent resources estimates in accordance with the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) sponsored by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). The reserves and resources information in this presentation is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by, or under the supervision of, Paul Lyford, who is a full-time employee of Santos and is a member of the SPE. Dr Lyford meets the requirements of a QPRRE and is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.41. Conversion factors: 1PJ of sales gas and ethane equals 171,937 boe; 1 tonne of LPG equals 8.458 boe; 1 barrel of condensate equals 0.935; 1 barrel of crude oil equals 1 boe.

2

2024 Macquarie Conference

Santos' strategy

Our purpose is to provide reliable and affordable energy to help create a better world for everyone

Low

carbon fuels

  • Explore new fuel opportunities
  • Market led developments, leveraging existing customers
  • Disciplined approach to growth

Decarbonisation

  • Develop our three decarbonisation hubs
  • Build new revenue streams from carbon management services
  • Investigate other technologies to develop new carbon management solutions

Backfill and sustain

  • Backfill our existing assets
  • Evolve to a lower capital intensity and shorter cycle capital focused business over time
  • Reduce emissions intensity across the portfolio
  • Continually improve free cash flow generative portfolio, funding shareholder returns and Santos Energy Solutions growth projects

2022 2030 2040 2050

3

2024 Macquarie Conference

Markets Update

LNG demand is expected to shift from traditional buyers as developing economies look to transition to lower emissions fuel sources

Global LNG supply and demand1

Mtpa

1,000

Global Supply

Global Under Construction

800

Global Demand incl boil off

600

400

200

0

2025

2030

2035

2040

2020

  • Asia-PacificLNG demand to grow 69% by 2033.
  • Longer term demand growth in Asia-Pacific is driven primarily by China this decade and SE Asia and South Asian nations next decade

Oil supply and IEA demand scenarios2

mmbbl/d / % OPEC + Russia share

140

Decline with no investment

STEPS

NZE

80

120

Investment in existing

APS

OPEC + Russia share

100

Investment in new projects

60

80

40

60

40

20

20

02010

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

2045

20500

  • Oil demand is expected to grow this decade, underpinned by economic growth and increasing energy intensity of developing economies
  • New discoveries and significant on-going investment in new projects required to meet demand with existing fields reaching end of life3
  • The OPEC World Oil Outlook 2023 has upgraded 2045 oil demand by ~5%.

1.

Wood Mackenzie LNG Tool Q1 2024. Wood Mackenzie Global gas industry in the 2050 net zero world, Dec-2023. Wood Mackenzie Global gas: Asia regional market report, Nov-2023.

4

2.

IEA World Energy Outlook, Oct-2023, Figure 3.21. New oil projects are needed in the STEPS and APS but not the NZE Scenario.

3.

Source: S&P Global Fundamentals Crude Oil Markets Prices Long-term Outlook First Quarter 2024

2024 Macquarie Conference

Business overview

Increasing exposure to LNG and liquids. Emerging carbon management and low carbon fuels services

LNG

Oil and domestic gas

Santos Energy Solutions

Four world-class

Lower carbon oil

LNG projects

business3

PNG LNG

Alaska

East coast LNG (GLNG) 1

Domestic gas and

Barossa / DLNG

liquids

Papua LNG2

West coast

Three midstream hubs in Australia and Timor-Leste

Varanus Island &

DLNG &

Moomba

Devil Creek

Bayu-Undan

Plant & Port Bonython

Midstream infrastructure processing services to Santos,

joint venture partners and third parties

Three CCS hubs to provide decarbonisation

and carbon management services

Low carbon fuels

Santos Foundation - Investing in our communities

1. Includes Cooper Basin supplying foundation gas to GLNG

5

  1. Papua LNG is subject to FID decision
  2. Net zero scope 1 and scope 2 emissions equity share from first oil

2024 Macquarie Conference

Santos' LNG portfolio

Quality LNG customer base, strong contracted pricing, volume weighted average slope >14 per cent3

High quality portfolio of assets to meet growing Asian demand

Proximal to Asian demand centres

• Four world class LNG assets sustaining Santos capacity of ~7.7 Mtpa1 and increasing production

• Infrastructure footprint provides foundation for lower cost backfill opportunities

• Building a lower emissions intensity LNG Portfolio

- Bayu-Undan and Papua CCS projects provide potential to reduce Scope 1 emissions

- Barossa reservoir emissions offset until CCS project is approved and online

- Close proximity to Asian markets reduces scope 3 emissions from shipping, with US to Japan 2.5x greater than Australia to Japan 2

Source: Kpler - Platform for global trade intelligence.

LNG production and Unit LNG operating costs1,4

mmboe, Santos share

Unit LNG operating cost,

75

$/MMBTUe real 2024$

50

25

0

2025F

2026F

2027F

2028F

2029F

2030F

GLNG

PNG + Papua

Barossa

Unit LNG operating cost

Pacific Basin LNG supply and demand

3

800

Mtpa LNG

Pacific Basin Supply

2

600

Pacific Basin Demand

Source: Wood

Mackenzie

400

LNG Tool Q1

2024. Pacific

1

basin supply

Includes both

200

operational

and under

0

construction

02020

projects

2025

2030

2035

2040

1. PNG LNG assumes 42.5%, until final completion of the sale to Kumul, Santos will retain control of the entity with the 2.6% working interest, of which 1.6% is partially complete. GLNG assumes 30% working interest. DLNG

assumes 43.4% working interest. Papua LNG project assumes 17.7% working interest and is subject to a final investment decision.

6

2. Source: Thunder Said Energy, Emissions of Producing Natural Gas Calculator, CO2 intensity of natural gas value chains.

  1. Slope to Japan Custom Crude (JCC) marker, excludes Barossa LNG contracts in place
  2. Unit LNG operating costs includes upstream production costs, midstream opex pro-rata for Santos equity production, tolls to DLNG, PNG Oil opex and royalties. Excludes shipping costs

2024 Macquarie Conference

Barossa / DLNG

Opportunity to further develop resources to potentially support the expansion of DLNG facility

Project snapshot

Total Capacity

3.7 Mtpa

Reserve &

Total Northern Australia 2P Reserves 2,045 PJ

resource size1

Total Northern Australia 2C contingent reserves 4,679 PJ

Operatorship

Santos

Ownership

Santos

50.0%

(Barossa)

SK E&S

37.5%

JERA

12.5%

Ownership

Santos

43.4%

(DLNG)

Inpex

11.4%

ENI

11.0%

JERA

6.1%

Tokyo Gas

3.1%

SK

25.0%

Customers

Diamond Gas International2 (Mitsubishi) -

1.5Mtpa, 10 years

Expansion

Petrel-Tern

potential

Browse Basin (Crown, Lasseter, Poseidon)

Betaloo and McArthur Basins

Third party gas

1.

Santos share

7

2.

Santos equity share only

2024 Macquarie Conference

East Coast LNG (GLNG)

The Cooper Basin has been producing for 50 years and provides supply for GLNG, paired with an attractive CCS option for abated gas production

Project snapshot

Total Capacity

8.6 Mtpa (max run rate)

Current run rate ~6.1 Mtpa

Reserve and

Total QLD & NSW 2P Reserves 1,862 PJ

resource size1

Total QLD & NSW 2C Contingent resources 2,985 PJ

Total Cooper Basin 2P Reserves 583 PJ

Total Cooper Basin 2C Contingent resources 1,119 PJ

Downstream

Santos GLNG

operatorship

Ownership

Santos

30.0%

(GLNG)

PETRONAS

27.5%

TotalEnergies

27.5%

KOGAS

15.0%

Customers

KOGAS 1.5Mtpa x 2 contracts 15 years ending 2031

Petronas 1.5Mtpa x 2 contracts 20 years ending 2036

Expansion

Cooper Basin resources, including granite wash

potential

Other Eastern Queensland resources including Mahalo,

Kia Ora, Arcadia West & Yoorooga

1. Santos share

8

2024 Macquarie Conference

PNG LNG

Low cost backfill for PNG LNG and expansion through Papua LNG integration

  1. Santos share
  2. PNG LNG assumes 42.5%, until final completion of the sale to Kumul, Santos will retain control of the entity with the 2.6% working interest, of which 1.6% is partially complete
  3. P'nyang joint venture partners include: ExxonMobil 49%, JX Nippon 12.5% and Santos 38.5%

Project snapshot

PNG LNG

Papua LNG

Total Capacity

8.8 Mtpa until Papua LNG online

Unsanctioned, currently in FEED

~5.6 Mtpa

(max run rate)

(~2 Mtpa tolls through

~6.3 Mtpa with Papua LNG online

PNGLNG)

Reserve and

Total PNG 2P Reserves 2,892 PJ

resource size1

Total PNG 2C Contingent resources 4,580 PJ

Operatorship

ExxonMobil

TotalEnergies (Upstream)

Exxon Mobil (Downstream)

Ownership

ExxonMobil

33.2%

TotalEnergies

37.6%

Santos

42.5%2

Santos

22.8%

Kumul

16.8%

ExxonMobil

37.0%

JX Nippon

4.7%

JX Nippon

2.6%

MRDC

2.8%

*Pre government back-in

Customers

• JERA 1.8Mtpa 20 years to 2034

• Osaka Gas 1.5Mtpa 20 years to 2034

• CPC 1.2Mtpa 20 years to 2034

• Sinopec 2.0Mtpa 20 years to 2034

Expansion/

Agogo / Moran

Development of Elk-Antelope

backfill potential

Juha field

field

P'nyang3

Wildebeest

9

2024 Macquarie Conference

Base business performing and delivering

Providing reliable production to underpin the portfolio

PNG LNG

The second Angore well has been successfully cased after drilling production hole to Target Depth, with results in line with expectations. Completion operations have now commenced for both wells. Production of ~350MMscf/d gross is expected to backfill into PNG LNG

EASTERN

AUSTRALIA LNG

Drilled and lined the longest dual lateral horizontal well in Queensland at 5,038 MD.

Four well drilling campaign in Gidgealpa yielded two high side results, with an initial combined hydraulic stimulation flowback rate exceeding 22 mmscf/d

NORTHERN

AUSTRALIA LNG

Production continues to deliver above

expectation

Recently agreed new gas contract to extend delivery of Timor-Leste gas into the NT domestic market

WESTERN

AUSTRALIA OIL &

GAS

Halyard-2 infill well anticipates raw gas delivery to the Varanus Island plant to supply the WA domestic market. Halyard-2 infill well targeting FID in 20241

10

1. Subject to environmental planning approvals

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 23:38:03 UTC.