Santos Annual Profit More Than Triples

SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. said its annual profit more than tripled, as a tailwind from higher energy prices coupled with an expansion of oil and natural gas production in Papua New Guinea more than offset a recent setback in Australia.

Santos reported a net profit of US$2.11 billion in the 12 months through December, concluding a transformational year that saw it integrate assets acquired through its takeover of Oil Search in late 2021. The acquisition strengthened Santos's presence in hydrocarbon-rich Papua New Guinea, including via a bigger equity interest in the PNG LNG export facility.

The company's annual revenue totaled US$7.79 billion, while its free cash flow more than doubled to US$3.64 billion. Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 15.1 U.S. cents a share, up from a payout of 8.5 U.S. cents a year earlier.

Santos has been strengthening returns to shareholders, such as by doubling the size of its current share buyback program to US$700 million, while also introducing a revised capital management framework. The new policy involves returning at least 40% of free cash flow to shareholders each year, comprising cash dividends or share buybacks, or a combination of both. Directors have also said they will consider returning additional returns from asset sales, and analysts note Santos is advancing the US$1.4 billion sale of a 5% equity stake in the PNG LNG project to Kumul Petroleum Ltd.

"Strong free cash flows mean we are in a position to deliver higher shareholder returns through an increase in the final dividend and previously announced increase in the on-market buyback, consistent with our disciplined capital management framework," said Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher.

In 2022, Santos benefited from energy prices rising in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The war led to a redrawing of supply routes amid concerns around fuel security as European nations and others sought to reduce their reliance on Russia for energy. Brent crude--the global benchmark--rose 10% to end the year at US$85.91 a barrel, and hit a high of US$127.98 a barrel in early March.

Higher energy prices coincided with Santos pumping more oil and gas than a year earlier, although its ability to capitalize fully was impacted by a gas leak in a pipeline connecting the John Brookes platform in late November. Santos produced 103.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2022, toward the lower end of original guidance for 100 million-110 million BOE.

Santos said earlier this month that the John Brookes platform is likely to be offline until late January or early February. The issue has also delayed the start of production from the Spartan field, which is now expected to happen in the second quarter.

As a result, Santos has lowered its production guidance for this year to 89 million-96 million BOE, from a previous range of 91 million-98 million BOE.

The company also experienced a setback in its development of the Barossa natural-gas project offshore northern Australia. In September, a judge threw out a regulator's approval of Santos's environmental plan to drill for natural gas there after an indigenous leader on the remote islands argued Santos didn't properly consult his clan on its impact. Santos, which wasn't successful appealing the ruling, expects to resubmit its drilling activity environment plan.

