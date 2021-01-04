Log in
SANTOS LIMITED    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/04
6.43 AUD   +2.55%
Santos : Bayu-Undan infill development FID

01/04/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Santos, as operator of the Bayu-Undan Joint Venture, today announced a Final Investment Decision for the US$235 million Phase 3C infill drilling program at the Bayu-Undan field in the Timor Sea, offshore Timor-Leste.

The program comprises three production wells (two platform and one subsea) and will develop additional natural gas and liquids reserves, extending field life as well as production from the offshore facilities and the Darwin LNG plant.

Sanction of the project comes less than seven months after Santos became operator of the Bayu-Undan Joint Venture following completion of the acquisition of ConocoPhillips' northern Australia and Timor-Leste assets.

The wells will be drilled using the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig, with the first well scheduled to spud in 2Q 2021, and production from the first well expected in 3Q 2021.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said: 'We are delighted to be able to pursue an opportunity that wasn't on the table 12 months ago, which will optimise field recovery, extend production and deliver significant value to both the Bayu-Undan Joint Venture and the people of Timor-Leste.

'Only through a close and constructive working relationship with the Timor-Leste Government and our joint venture partners have we been able to move so quickly towards our shared goal of maximising value from the Bayu-Undan field.

'This infill drilling program adds over 20 million barrels of oil equivalent gross reserves and production at a low of cost of supply and extends the life of Bayu-Undan, reducing the period that Darwin LNG is offline before the Barossa project comes on stream.'

Santos currently has a 68.4% interest and operatorship in Bayu-Undan and Darwin LNG which will reduce to 43.4% upon completion of a 25% sell down to SK E&S.

'Completion of the SK E&S sell-down is now well advanced with consent from Bayu-Undan/DLNG Joint Venture and Timor-Leste regulator received before Christmas last year and we are well progressed with Australian regulatory approvals. The sell-down will complete once the Final Investment Decision on Barossa is taken in 1H 2021,' Mr Gallagher said.

Ends.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 22:41:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 455 M - -
Net income 2020 -138 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -101x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 13 394 M 10 287 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 178
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,11 $
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Yasmin Anita Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED2.55%10 058
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.71%1 856 686
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC0.00%136 439
TOTAL SE0.00%113 162
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.62%109 482
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.10%71 918
