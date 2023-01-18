Advanced search
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
01/18/2023
7.360 AUD   -0.27%
Summary 
Summary

Santos Cuts 2023 Production Guidance on John Brookes Setback

01/18/2023 | 05:06pm EST
By David Winning


SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. lowered its guidance for oil and natural gas production this year as it works to restart the John Brookes platform in Western Australia following an earlier gas leak.

Santos said it now expects output of 89 million-96 million barrels of oil equivalent in the 12 months through December, down from a prior forecast for 91 million-98 million BOE.

The company said it now expects the John Brookes platform to be offline until late January or early February. The issue has also delayed the start of production from the Spartan field, with Santos now expecting that to happen in the second quarter.

The temporary shutdown of the John Brookes platform weighed on production in the final quarter of 2022, with Santos reporting output of 25.6 million BOE, down slightly on the July-September period. Annual output of 103.2 million BOE, which included Bayu-Undan volumes on a net entitlement basis, was at the lower end of an earlier 103 million-106 million BOE guidance range.

Santos said its sales revenue totaled US$1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing 2022 sales revenue to a record US$7.8 billion, up 65% on the year before. It also said annual free cash flow more than doubled to around US$3.6 billion.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1705ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -1.19% 0.5618 Delayed Quote.1.35%
BRENT OIL -2.55% 84.48 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -1.25% 0.600684 Delayed Quote.0.22%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.52% 0.8739 Delayed Quote.0.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.24% 0.009964 Delayed Quote.0.51%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.37% 145.6597 Real-time Quote.-27.31%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.27% 7.36 Delayed Quote.3.36%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.54% 0.809848 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
WTI -1.49% 79.415 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 039 M - -
Net income 2022 2 618 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 377 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,59x
Yield 2022 3,93%
Capitalization 17 001 M 17 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 90,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,15 $
Average target price 6,34 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Yasmin Anita Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED3.36%17 032
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.16%1 879 862
SHELL PLC4.00%207 479
TOTALENERGIES SE1.62%159 236
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.40%131 905
EQUINOR ASA-12.25%98 988