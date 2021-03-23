Log in
SANTOS LIMITED

End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/23
7.17 AUD   -2.05%
06:33pSantos Cuts US$1 Billion Off Barossa Capex With FPSO Contract Award
DJ
02:17aAustralia shares give up early gains as energy, tech stocks weigh
RE
03/22Energy, healthcare stocks lift Australian shares higher
RE
Santos Cuts US$1 Billion Off Barossa Capex With FPSO Contract Award

03/23/2021 | 06:33pm EDT
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. said it has cut around US$1 billion off the cost of developing the Barossa natural-gas project by awarding a contract for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel to BW Offshore.

The contract is the final milestone ahead of a final investment decision on the US$3.6 billion Barossa project, which will support production at the Darwin LNG facility on Australia's northern coast. It includes an upfront payment and an option to buy the FPSO.

"The decision to proceed with an FPSO services contract maintains a low ongoing operating cost while engineering enhancements have significantly reduced the project's carbon footprint," said Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher.

The FPSO will be built in South Korea and Singapore before being towed to the Barossa field where it will process natural gas that is later moved by pipeline to Darwin LNG. Condensate will be stored on the FPSO and then offloaded on to tankers.

Santos is targeting first gas production from Barossa in the first half of 2025.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANTOS LIMITED -2.05% 7.17 End-of-day quote.14.35%
WTI -6.01% 57.575 Delayed Quote.26.39%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED14.35%11 819
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.57%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC19.57%164 970
TOTAL SE12.55%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
GAZPROM3.91%76 597
