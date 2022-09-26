Santos Gets $1.4 Billion Offer for PNG LNG Stake From Papua New Guinea State Oil Company

By Rhiannon Hoyle

Santos Ltd. said it has received a binding conditional offer from Papua New Guinea's national oil and gas company, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd., to buy a 5% interest in PNG LNG for $1.4 billion.

The offer from Kumul, an existing partner in the PNG LNG development, includes project finance debt of roughly $300 million.

Santos said Kumul has paid $55 million into escrow to secure the offer, which will remain open until Dec. 31 and is conditional on Kumul obtaining waivers on some pre-emptive rights by other project partners.

