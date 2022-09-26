Advanced search
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-26 am EDT
6.880 AUD   -7.28%
05:15pSantos Gets $1.4 Billion Offer for PNG LNG Stake From Papua New Guinea State Oil Company
DJ
06:03aUBS Adjusts Santos' Price Target to AU$9.40 From AU$9.45, Keeps at Buy
MT
04:41aSantos agrees to sell 5% stake in PNG LNG to state-owned Kumul - report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos Gets $1.4 Billion Offer for PNG LNG Stake From Papua New Guinea State Oil Company

09/26/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Santos Ltd. said it has received a binding conditional offer from Papua New Guinea's national oil and gas company, Kumul Petroleum Holdings Ltd., to buy a 5% interest in PNG LNG for $1.4 billion.

The offer from Kumul, an existing partner in the PNG LNG development, includes project finance debt of roughly $300 million.

Santos said Kumul has paid $55 million into escrow to secure the offer, which will remain open until Dec. 31 and is conditional on Kumul obtaining waivers on some pre-emptive rights by other project partners.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1915ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.01% 84 Delayed Quote.11.32%
SANTOS LIMITED -7.28% 6.88 Delayed Quote.17.59%
WTI -0.07% 76.627 Delayed Quote.5.54%
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 199 M - -
Net income 2022 2 674 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 352 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,61x
Yield 2022 4,53%
Capitalization 14 866 M 14 866 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 91,9%
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,46 $
Average target price 6,62 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Technical & Marketing Officer
Yasmin Anita Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED17.59%16 175
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY4.62%2 048 748
SHELL PLC36.55%174 399
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-0.86%132 826
TOTALENERGIES SE4.21%114 422
EQUINOR ASA43.37%101 788