Santos Limited is a producer of oil and gas. The Company's segments include five key assets/operating areas of the Cooper Basin, Queensland and New South Wales, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The Cooper Basin produces natural gas, gas liquids and crude oil. Its gas is sold primarily to domestic retailers, industry and for the production of liquefied natural gas, while gas liquids and crude oil are sold in domestic and export markets. The GLNG project in Queensland produces liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export to global markets from the LNG plant at Gladstone and is also sold into the domestic market. PNG LNG produces LNG for export to global markets, as well as sales gas and gas liquids. Northern Australia and Timor-Leste is centered on the Bayu-Undan/Darwin LNG (DLNG) project. The Company is a producer of domestic natural gas in Western Australia and is also a significant producer of natural gas liquids and oil.

