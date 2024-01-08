Santos Limited announced the appointment of Amelia Senneck as Company Secretary effective 9 January 2024. The appointment coincides with Amanda Devonish's resignation as Company Secretary.
Santos Limited
Equities
STO
AU000000STO6
Integrated Oil & Gas
