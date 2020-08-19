Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/19
5.88 AUD   +1.55%
08/17SANTOS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/16Australian watchdog urges action on local gas prices
RE
08/16Australian watchdog urges action on local gas prices
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santos Makes 1st Half Net Loss on Large Writedowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:24pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. made a half-year net loss as it booked hefty writedowns on its assets, illustrating how this year's rout of the oil price and impact of the coronavirus pandemic is hurting the energy sector.

Santos reported a net loss of US$289 million for the six months through June, compared to a profit of US$388 million a year earlier. The result was dragged down by a US$756 million pretax impairment of assets, mostly against its GLNG project that turns coal seam gas into liquefied natural gas for export.

Directors of the company declared an interim dividend of 2.1 U.S. cents a share, down from the payout of 6.0 U.S. cents at the corresponding stage of 2019.

Santos had signaled the writedowns on July 20, including an impairment of exploration assets mainly located in the Cooper and Amadeus Basins. Woodside Petroleum Ltd. last week reported a US$4.07 billion first-half loss after lowering oil-price assumptions used to value its assets, and Oil Search Ltd. has also said it expects to take an impairment charge in its half-year results.

The scale of the writedowns masked a strong operational performance by Santos, with oil and natural gas production of 38.5 million in the six months through June representing a new record. Santos has benefited from higher domestic gas production in Western Australia, robust production from onshore fields and early benefits from its recently completed purchase of Northern Australia assets from ConocoPhillips.

Half-year sales revenue fell by 16% on year to US$1.7 billion as weakness in energy prices more than offset higher domestic gas and liquefied natural gas revenue.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.69% 39.65 Delayed Quote.-39.03%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.02% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-31.44%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -0.96% 3.09 End-of-day quote.-57.38%
SANTOS LIMITED 1.55% 5.88 End-of-day quote.-28.12%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 0.83% 20.54 End-of-day quote.-40.26%
WTI 0.08% 42.83 Delayed Quote.-30.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
08/17SANTOS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
08/16Australian watchdog urges action on local gas prices
RE
08/16Australian watchdog urges action on local gas prices
RE
08/11Australian state grants Whitehaven's controversial coal mine expansion
RE
08/06Australia shares fall as resurgent virus spurs fears of unemployment
RE
08/06Australia shares end higher as mining, energy stocks firm
RE
08/05Australia shares advance as miners, Wall Street surge
RE
08/03Australia shares gain 2% on Wall Street rally, upbeat data
RE
07/31HOKKAIDO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : GLOBAL LNG-Asian LNG prices rise on delay..
RE
07/31Australia shares drop for second week as virus cases rise, U.S. data disappoi..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 463 M - -
Net income 2020 119 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 199x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 12 248 M 8 857 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,43x
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 178
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,70 $
Last Close Price 5,88 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target -20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED-28.12%8 723
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.12%1 811 884
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-50.59%116 893
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-30.43%113 459
TOTAL SE-33.32%102 795
GAZPROM-26.17%61 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group