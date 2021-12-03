Santos : Notification regarding unquoted securities - STO

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SANTOS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday December 03, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
STO
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
3,414
29/11/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
80007550923
1.3
ASX issuer code
3/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
STOAZ : SHARE ACQUISITION RIGHTS SHAREMATCH
TO (Existing Class)
STO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
3,414
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
20/10/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
29/11/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
3,414
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Attachments
