    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
Santos : Notification regarding unquoted securities - STO

12/03/2021 | 12:42am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

SANTOS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday December 03, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

STO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,414

29/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SANTOS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

80007550923

1.3

ASX issuer code

STO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

STOAZ : SHARE ACQUISITION RIGHTS SHAREMATCH

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

STO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

3,414

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

20/10/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

29/11/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

29/11/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

3,414

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 05:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
