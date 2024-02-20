By David Winning

SYDNEY--Santos reported a 33% fall in annual profit on the back of lower production and sales revenue, concluding a challenging year that included a legal challenge to its key Barossa growth project and merger talks with Woodside Energy that ultimately went nowhere.

Santos said its net profit totaled US$1.42 billion in the 12 months through December, down from US$2.11 billion a year ago. Underlying profit, which strips out some one-off items, fell by 42% to US$1.42 billion.

The company's annual sales revenue fell by 24% to US$5.89 billion, partly due to its liquefied natural gas and crude oil fetching lower prices than in 2022, while it generated US$2.1 billion of free cash flow. Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 17.5 U.S. cents a share, up from a payout of 15.1 U.S. cents a year earlier.

