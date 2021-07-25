Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/23
6.59 AUD   -2.23%
02:46aAustralia shares end flat as energy, gold stocks drag
RE
07/25SANTOS : Record production rate from first Van Gogh Phase 2 Infill well
PU
07/23Australian shares end at record high on healthcare, tech boost
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos : Record production rate from first Van Gogh Phase 2 Infill well

07/25/2021 | 07:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santos today announced first oil from the Van Gogh Phase 2 Infill Development, with the first of three new production wells producing at the highest initial rate from an individual well in field history.

Following completion and tie-in, the first well has produced at a peak rate of 23,200 barrels per day (bbl/d), well ahead of expectations for a single well.

First oil from the project comes 16 months after it achieved a Final Investment Decision, with the drilling of the second horizontal, dual-lateral production well now underway.

The Van Gogh field (WA-35-L) is one of three subsea oil field developments located in the Exmouth Basin which tie into the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), the Ningaloo Vision.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said, 'The team has done a great job delivering first oil so quickly, accessing additional reserves and lowering unit production costs.

'We have seen an excellent reservoir outcome from this first well with a larger oil column than expected and a total horizontal section of 5,430 metres, which is 490 metres more than originally planned.

'I am particularly pleased that this is a great example of Santos creating value from assets we acquired, through an opportunity that was not valued at the time of the acquisition.

'This is also the highest peak production seen from a single well in the Van Gogh field and exceeded our pre-drill expectations.

'The Van Gogh crude oil is also a highly sought-after product, and the premium to Brent that we get allows further value to be realised beyond the current oil price.'

The Valaris MS1 mobile offshore drilling unit will complete the remaining two wells over the next few months, with start-up expected before the end of the year.

Production from Van Gogh began in 2010, with the nearby Coniston and Novara fields tied back to the FPSO in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Santos has a 52.5% interest in the Van Gogh-Coniston-Novara project, which it operates. The remaining interest is owned by INPEX.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 23:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
02:46aAustralia shares end flat as energy, gold stocks drag
RE
07/25SANTOS : Record production rate from first Van Gogh Phase 2 Infill well
PU
07/23Australian shares end at record high on healthcare, tech boost
RE
07/22Australia shares slip as virus restrictions threaten economic recovery
RE
07/21SANTOS : Raises Lower End of 2021 Production, Sales Volume Guidance; Shares Rise..
MT
07/21Mining, energy boost lift Australia shares by nearly 1%
RE
07/21SANTOS : Australia's Santos raises lower end of annual production outlook
RE
07/21SANTOS : 2021 Second Quarter Activities Report
PU
07/21SANTOS : Australia's Santos raises annual production outlook
RE
07/21Santos Reports Record Quarter for Sales Revenue as Energy Prices Rebound
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 570 M - -
Net income 2021 818 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 869 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 10 077 M 10 086 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Average target price 6,02 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Technical & Marketing Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED5.10%11 362
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.29%1 876 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC10.37%159 941
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED37.08%146 321
TOTALENERGIES SE0.95%125 422
GAZPROM31.41%90 921