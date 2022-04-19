Santos Remakes Capital Management Framework; Will Buy Back Up to $250 Million in Shares

By Rhiannon Hoyle

Santos Ltd. announced an on-market share buyback of up to $250 million as it laid out a new capital management framework it said would help the energy company better balance investment and shareholder returns.

Santos on Wednesday said the initial on-market buyback, which is expected to start in May, is part of a strategy "to maintain a disciplined, low-cost operating model that is designed to deliver strong cash flows through the oil-price cycle."

Under the new capital management framework, Santos intends to pay 10-30% of free cash flow as dividends at an average Brent oil price up to $65 a barrel. Above that oil price, it intends to use at least 40% of incremental free cash flow for additional dividends or share buybacks, the company said.

Santos also said it would target a gearing range of 15-25%.

"The new capital management framework seeks to maintain an appropriate capital structure that enables Santos to balance the allocation of capital between investment in the business, the development of strategic growth and clean-energy projects, and the provision of sustainable returns to shareholders at higher commodity prices," it said.

Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said the $250-million buyback also reflected the view that the "current share price undervalues the company."

