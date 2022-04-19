Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 08:44:00 pm EDT
8.280 AUD   -0.48%
05:45pSantos Remakes Capital Management Framework; Will Buy Back Up to $250 Million in Shares
DJ
04/14SANTOS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - STO
PU
04/13Mining, energy stocks lift Australia shares on firm commodity prices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos Remakes Capital Management Framework; Will Buy Back Up to $250 Million in Shares

04/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rhiannon Hoyle


Santos Ltd. announced an on-market share buyback of up to $250 million as it laid out a new capital management framework it said would help the energy company better balance investment and shareholder returns.

Santos on Wednesday said the initial on-market buyback, which is expected to start in May, is part of a strategy "to maintain a disciplined, low-cost operating model that is designed to deliver strong cash flows through the oil-price cycle."

Under the new capital management framework, Santos intends to pay 10-30% of free cash flow as dividends at an average Brent oil price up to $65 a barrel. Above that oil price, it intends to use at least 40% of incremental free cash flow for additional dividends or share buybacks, the company said.

Santos also said it would target a gearing range of 15-25%.

"The new capital management framework seeks to maintain an appropriate capital structure that enables Santos to balance the allocation of capital between investment in the business, the development of strategic growth and clean-energy projects, and the provision of sustainable returns to shareholders at higher commodity prices," it said.

Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said the $250-million buyback also reflected the view that the "current share price undervalues the company."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1945ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 107.93 Delayed Quote.44.39%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.60% 8.28 Delayed Quote.29.79%
WTI 0.08% 103.72 Delayed Quote.37.64%
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
05:45pSantos Remakes Capital Management Framework; Will Buy Back Up to $250 Million in Shares
DJ
04/14SANTOS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - STO
PU
04/13Mining, energy stocks lift Australia shares on firm commodity prices
RE
04/13Australia shares end higher on gains in miners, EML Payments
RE
04/12Australia shares rise as firm commodity prices boost energy, mining stocks
RE
04/11Australian shares slip as weak commodities weigh
RE
04/10SANTOS : continues partnership with University of Papua New Guinea Earth Sciences
PU
04/07Australian shares rise on energy boost; set for first weekly loss in a month
RE
04/07Tech and banks drag Australian shares lower; Ardent Leisure soars
RE
04/06Australian shares drop for second day on rate hikes worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 985 M - -
Net income 2022 2 611 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 511 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,35x
Yield 2022 2,90%
Capitalization 20 716 M 20 716 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,13 $
Average target price 7,01 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED29.79%20 378
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.69%2 281 051
SHELL PLC35.16%215 035
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.58%148 308
TOTALENERGIES SE4.62%130 172
EQUINOR ASA45.36%124 374