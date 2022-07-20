Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:30 2022-07-20 pm EDT
7.380 AUD   -0.14%
05:51pSTATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) GAS-Santos JV Granted New Exploration Permit (Amended)
AQ
05:33pSantos Says 1st Half Sales Revenue Up 85% -- Update
DJ
05:26pSantos Says 1st Half Sales Revenue Up 85%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos Says 1st Half Sales Revenue Up 85% -- Update

07/20/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning


SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. said its first-half sales revenue jumped 85% on a production boost from assets acquired via its takeover of Oil Search and the sharp rise in oil and natural gas prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Santos said its sales revenue totalled US$3.8 billion in the six months through June, compared to US$2.04 billion a year earlier. The improved performance reflected a 9% rise in oil and natural gas production to 51.5 million barrels of oil equivalent in the first half, with second-quarter output totaling 25.5 million barrels.

At the same time, Santos benefited from higher energy prices as the Ukraine war led many countries to pare purchases of Russian oil and natural gas or stop taking shipments entirely. Santos said its crude oil fetched an average price of US$119.55/bbl between April and June, up from US$113.09/bbl in its fiscal first quarter. The average realized price for its liquefied natural gas lifted to US$14.66/mmBtu in the second quarter, nearly double levels of the same period a year ago.

Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said record sales revenue, production and free cash flow in its fiscal first half were achieved despite several planned shutdowns of assets, including at PNG LNG in Papua New Guinea and Darwin LNG and the Cooper Basin in Australia.

Santos's transformational acquisition of Oil Search in December represented a doubling down on production of oil and natural gas even as some rivals seek to transition away from fossil fuels. The rise in energy prices has eased concerns around the company's balance sheet, although many analysts expect the company will continue to seek buyers for some assets, including some or all of the equity held in the Pikka oil project in Alaska.

On Thursday, Santos said it has already exceeded the lower end of planned savings from the Oil Search deal of US$90 million-US$115 million.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1933ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.11% 106.59 Delayed Quote.35.64%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.42% 545.27 Real-time Quote.32.19%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.72% 363.4704 Real-time Quote.97.91%
SANTOS LIMITED -0.14% 7.38 Delayed Quote.14.74%
WTI 0.06% 99.563 Delayed Quote.35.42%
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
05:51pSTATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) GAS-Santos JV Granted New Exploration Permit (Amended)
AQ
05:33pSantos Says 1st Half Sales Revenue Up 85% -- Update
DJ
05:26pSantos Says 1st Half Sales Revenue Up 85%
DJ
07/19Australian shares jump on boost from resources and banking stocks
RE
07/19STATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Santos JV Granted New Central Qld Exploration Permit
AQ
07/19Australia's southeast faces gas crunch through Sept -market operator
RE
07/14Australia shares snap 3-day rally as Rio Tinto weighs; set for worst week in four
RE
07/13Australia shares gain as commodity stocks boost, NZ up
RE
07/12Australian shares slip as commodity stocks drag on China COVID woes
RE
07/12Worley Secures Service Contract for Santos' Carbon Capture and Storage Project
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 432 M - -
Net income 2022 2 880 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,70x
Yield 2022 5,23%
Capitalization 17 045 M 17 045 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,09 $
Average target price 6,81 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED14.74%16 713
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.60%2 269 304
SHELL PLC25.63%179 619
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED4.61%134 611
TOTALENERGIES SE10.02%128 892
EQUINOR ASA44.04%109 608