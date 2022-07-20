Santos Says 1st Half Sales Revenue Up 85% -- Update

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. said its first-half sales revenue jumped 85% on a production boost from assets acquired via its takeover of Oil Search and the sharp rise in oil and natural gas prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Santos said its sales revenue totalled US$3.8 billion in the six months through June, compared to US$2.04 billion a year earlier. The improved performance reflected a 9% rise in oil and natural gas production to 51.5 million barrels of oil equivalent in the first half, with second-quarter output totaling 25.5 million barrels.

At the same time, Santos benefited from higher energy prices as the Ukraine war led many countries to pare purchases of Russian oil and natural gas or stop taking shipments entirely. Santos said its crude oil fetched an average price of US$119.55/bbl between April and June, up from US$113.09/bbl in its fiscal first quarter. The average realized price for its liquefied natural gas lifted to US$14.66/mmBtu in the second quarter, nearly double levels of the same period a year ago.

Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said record sales revenue, production and free cash flow in its fiscal first half were achieved despite several planned shutdowns of assets, including at PNG LNG in Papua New Guinea and Darwin LNG and the Cooper Basin in Australia.

Santos's transformational acquisition of Oil Search in December represented a doubling down on production of oil and natural gas even as some rivals seek to transition away from fossil fuels. The rise in energy prices has eased concerns around the company's balance sheet, although many analysts expect the company will continue to seek buyers for some assets, including some or all of the equity held in the Pikka oil project in Alaska.

On Thursday, Santos said it has already exceeded the lower end of planned savings from the Oil Search deal of US$90 million-US$115 million.

