    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/15
6.48 AUD   -0.77%
05:59pSANTOS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - STO
PU
05:45pAustralia regulator approves Woodside merger with BHP's petroleum arm
RE
12/14Moody's Assigns Santos With Baa3 Credit Rating
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos : Update - Proposed issue of securities - STO

12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

Entity name

SANTOS LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

Reason for update to a previous announcement

This is an update to the previous Appendix 3B to reflect changes in the number of shares issued due to rounding.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SANTOS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

80007550923

1.3

ASX issuer code

STO

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

This is an update to the previous Appendix 3B to reflect changes in the number of shares issued due to rounding.

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

9/12/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

16/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

7/12/2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

The new Santos shares the subject of this Appendix 3B (New Santos Shares) are being issued in connection with a

personal

scheme of arrangement under Part XVI of the Companies Act 1997 (PNG) between Oil Search Limited (Oil Search) and

Oil Search shareholders, under which Santos Limited (Santos) will acquire all of the fully paid ordinary shares in Oil

actual?

received/condition met?

Search in consideration for the issue of New Santos Shares to Oil Search shareholders (Scheme). No Santos shareholder

approval is required in connection with the proposed issue of the New Santos Shares. Oil Search shareholders approved

the scheme on 7 December 2021.

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

Court approval

9/12/2021

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Yes

Comments

The National Court of Justice of Papua New Guinea (PNG Court) has ordered that the Scheme be binding on Oil Search

and all shareholders in Oil Search. The National Court of Justice of Papua New Guinea has ordered that the Scheme will

take effect on and from 10 December 2021.

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

For

Other (please specify in

10/12/2021

Actual

comment section)

Yes

Comments

Lodgement of a certified copy of the orders of the PNG Court with the Registrar of Companies appointed under section

394(1) of the Companies Act 1997 (PNG), which occurred on 10 December 2021. All other conditions precedent to the

Scheme have been satisfied.

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

only

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

use

ASX +security code and description

STO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,303,855,594

Reason for the update of 'Number of +securities proposed to be issued

personal

This is an update to the previous Appendix 3B to reflect changes in the number of shares issued due to rounding.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The consideration for the New Santos Shares is the acquisition by Santos of all the fully paid ordinary shares in Oil Search

pursuant to the Scheme. Oil Search shareholders will be issued 0.6275 New Santos Shares for each fully paid ordinary

Oil Search share. The record date for determining Oil Search shareholders who are eligible to receive New Santos Shares

will be 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 14 December 2021.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

4.040000

For

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

17/12/2021

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

only

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

use

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

personal

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

For

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Please see section 6.9 of the Oil Search Scheme Booklet dated 11 November 2021.

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

The New Santos Shares will be issued as consideration payable to Oil Search shareholders for the acquisition by Santos of all of the Oil Search shares pursuant to the Scheme.

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
