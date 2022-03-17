Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/17 12:43:39 am EDT
7.37 AUD   +0.55%
12:01aSANTOS : donates $250,000 for flood relief
PU
03/16Australian shares hit 1-month high after Fed hike, tech stocks shine
RE
03/16Australian shares end higher as tech, banks gain; Fed outcome in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos : donates $250,000 for flood relief

03/17/2022 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santos has today donated $250,000 to volunteer organisations in both Queensland and New South Wales to support the ongoing flood relief work currently underway.

Santos Managing Director and CEO, Kevin Gallagher, said Santos has a long history of supporting communities where the company operates, producing natural gas safely and sustainably, providing local jobs and business opportunities, and powering Australian homes and businesses.

"There are thousands of people in need across both Queensland and New South Wales right now after catastrophic flooding, and we want to lend a helping hand," Mr Gallagher said.

"We know there is a huge amount of clean up and relief work currently underway and most of that work is being managed by volunteer organisations.

"Santos is donating $150,000 to the State Emergency Service (SES) in Queensland and a further $100,000 to the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA Rescue NSW) in New South Wales. These organisations and many others are doing a fantastic job bringing communities together and helping people get on their feet again.

"A number of our staff are among those who are either directly or indirectly impacted, and many are assisting with the relief efforts. Our thoughts go out to them as well as the thousands of others who have been left devastated by the floodwaters in both states."

Like Santos, both the Queensland SES and VRA Rescue NSW have long histories of working with local communities to respond to natural disasters and other emergency events.

Mr Gallagher said volunteering makes a vital contribution to local communities and the Australian way of life, reflecting the mateship that Australians are known for all over the world.

"We are pleased to donate $250,000 to volunteer organisations, whose values reflect our own," Mr Gallagher said.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
12:01aSANTOS : donates $250,000 for flood relief
PU
03/16Australian shares hit 1-month high after Fed hike, tech stocks shine
RE
03/16Australian shares end higher as tech, banks gain; Fed outcome in focus
RE
03/15Australian shares rise on banks, tech boost; Fed meeting in focus
RE
03/15Australia shares slip as China COVID concerns hit miners, commodity stocks
RE
03/14Australian shares slide as miners drag; New Zealand inches higher
RE
03/10Australian shares post best day in a month on Russia-Ukraine hopes
RE
03/09Santos Advances Bayu-Undan Carbon Capture and Storage Project in Timor-Leste
MT
03/08Australian shares rise on energy, tech boost; NZ ekes out gains
RE
03/08SANTOS : Globally significant carbon capture and storage project a step closer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 376 M - -
Net income 2022 2 225 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,39x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 17 969 M 17 969 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float -
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,32 $
Average target price 6,56 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED14.74%17 601
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY14.53%2 064 575
SHELL PLC23.60%192 031
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.02%136 610
TOTALENERGIES SE2.04%129 887
EQUINOR ASA20.67%101 535