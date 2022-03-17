Santos : donates $250,000 for flood relief

Santos has today donated $250,000 to volunteer organisations in both Queensland and New South Wales to support the ongoing flood relief work currently underway.

Santos Managing Director and CEO, Kevin Gallagher, said Santos has a long history of supporting communities where the company operates, producing natural gas safely and sustainably, providing local jobs and business opportunities, and powering Australian homes and businesses.

"There are thousands of people in need across both Queensland and New South Wales right now after catastrophic flooding, and we want to lend a helping hand," Mr Gallagher said.

"We know there is a huge amount of clean up and relief work currently underway and most of that work is being managed by volunteer organisations.

"Santos is donating $150,000 to the State Emergency Service (SES) in Queensland and a further $100,000 to the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA Rescue NSW) in New South Wales. These organisations and many others are doing a fantastic job bringing communities together and helping people get on their feet again.

"A number of our staff are among those who are either directly or indirectly impacted, and many are assisting with the relief efforts. Our thoughts go out to them as well as the thousands of others who have been left devastated by the floodwaters in both states."

Like Santos, both the Queensland SES and VRA Rescue NSW have long histories of working with local communities to respond to natural disasters and other emergency events.

Mr Gallagher said volunteering makes a vital contribution to local communities and the Australian way of life, reflecting the mateship that Australians are known for all over the world.

"We are pleased to donate $250,000 to volunteer organisations, whose values reflect our own," Mr Gallagher said.