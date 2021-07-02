Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/01
7.05 AUD   -0.56%
12:08aSANTOS  : Australian shale play Tamboran drops 10% in ASX debut
RE
06/28SANTOS  : Introduces FEED at Western Australia's Dorado Project
MT
06/28SANTOS  : launches Dorado FEED
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos : Australian shale play Tamboran drops 10% in ASX debut

07/02/2021 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 2 (Reuters) - Tamboran Resources shares fell as much as 10% in their Australian stock market debut on Friday, underscoring weak investor interest for the country's biggest oil and gas float in a decade amid a global push towards greener energy.

Shares of the shale gas explorer, which has pitched itself as a "net-zero" producer to allay climate concerns, opened little changed from the initial public offering price at A$0.40 to give the company a market value of A$168.9 million ($126.03 million).

Its shares were trading around A$0.36 by 0340 GMT.

Tamboran raised more than A$60 million ($44.78 million) in its IPO, casting itself as a growth story with assets in the Beetaloo sub-basin of Northern Territory - considered comparable to the biggest U.S. natural gas field Marcellus Shale. It aims to start producing in 2025.

The company has said Beetaloo gas has a carbon dioxide content of just 3%, which it plans to offset using renewable energy, carbon credits, and carbon capture.

Tamboran plans to use the funds raised from the offering to drill three wells in the next 12 months, including two with gas producer Santos Ltd.

The assets it will explore with Santos are estimated to have 31 trillion cubic feet of prospective resources, net to Tamboran. ($1 = 1.3401 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Riya Sharma and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
12:08aSANTOS  : Australian shale play Tamboran drops 10% in ASX debut
RE
06/28SANTOS  : Introduces FEED at Western Australia's Dorado Project
MT
06/28SANTOS  : launches Dorado FEED
PU
06/28Santos to Begin Early Engineering Work on Dorado Project
DJ
06/28Australia shares end flat as Sydney lockdown disrupts travel
RE
06/27Tech, banks drag Australia shares lower as states enter lockdown
RE
06/25Australia shares gain as U.S. infrastructure bill raises recovery hopes
RE
06/22Australian shale play Tamboran to debut, defying green energy push
RE
06/22Australian shares ease after best day in 4 months, energy stocks top losers
RE
06/22Australia shares rise most in nearly 4 months on energy, mining stocks
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 569 M - -
Net income 2021 765 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 878 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 10 929 M 10 933 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,26 $
Average target price 6,17 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Technical & Marketing Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED12.44%11 362
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 876 183
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC19.45%159 941
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED57.50%146 321
TOTALENERGIES SE9.80%125 422
GAZPROM33.34%90 921