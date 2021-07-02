Santos : Australian shale play Tamboran drops 10% in ASX debut

July 2 (Reuters) - Tamboran Resources shares fell
as much as 10% in their Australian stock market debut on Friday,
underscoring weak investor interest for the country's biggest
oil and gas float in a decade amid a global push towards greener
energy.
Shares of the shale gas explorer, which has pitched itself
as a "net-zero" producer to allay climate concerns, opened
little changed from the initial public offering price at A$0.40
to give the company a market value of A$168.9 million ($126.03
million).
Its shares were trading around A$0.36 by 0340 GMT.
Tamboran raised more than A$60 million ($44.78 million) in
its IPO, casting itself as a growth story with assets in the
Beetaloo sub-basin of Northern Territory - considered comparable
to the biggest U.S. natural gas field Marcellus Shale. It aims
to start producing in 2025.
The company has said Beetaloo gas has a carbon dioxide
content of just 3%, which it plans to offset using renewable
energy, carbon credits, and carbon capture.
Tamboran plans to use the funds raised from the offering to
drill three wells in the next 12 months, including two with gas
producer Santos Ltd.
The assets it will explore with Santos are estimated to have
31 trillion cubic feet of prospective resources, net to
Tamboran.
($1 = 1.3401 Australian dollars)
