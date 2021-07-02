Santos : Australian shale play Tamboran slides 16% in ASX debut

July 2 (Reuters) - Tamboran Resources shares fell
more than 16% in their Australian stock market debut on Friday,
underscoring weak investor interest for the country's biggest
oil and gas float in a decade amid a global push towards greener
energy.
Shares of the shale gas explorer, which has pitched itself
as a "net-zero" producer to allay climate concerns, opened
little changed from their offering price at A$0.40 to give the
company a market value of A$168.9 million ($126.03 million).
The stock ended the day 12.5% lower at A$0.35, rounding off
a poor week for newly listed Australian firms with online
property company PEXA disappointing in its debut on
Thursday.
"Tamboran Resources is a victim of the climate change
policies, gas demand uncertainty and IPO exhaustion in the
market," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at
Deep Data Analytics.
"We had another big float in PEXA yesterday and they have
been weak floats ... There are still more floats coming next
week and investors are struggling to consume all the exposures
with rising market risks."
Tamboran raised more than A$60 million in its IPO, casting
itself as a growth story with assets in the Beetaloo sub-basin
of Northern Territory - considered comparable to the biggest
U.S. natural gas field Marcellus Shale.
It plans to use the funds raised from the offering to drill
three wells in the next 12 months, including two with gas
producer Santos Ltd.
Tamboran's two main assets are estimated to have 31 trillion
cubic feet of prospective resources.
($1 = 1.3401 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Aditya Soni)