MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Santos Limited

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos : Ningaloo Vision resumes production and prepares for Phase 2 Van Gogh oil

03/25/2021 | 06:59pm EDT
Santos today announced it has restarted production from the Ningaloo Vision Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel following scheduled maintenance in Singapore.

The Ningaloo Vision, which ties in the Van Gogh, Coniston and Novara oil fields offshore Western Australia, has now commenced ramping-up its production again and is expected to achieve 10,000 barrels per day in the coming weeks.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said the resumption of production comes as the company prepares for a second phase of infill drilling in the Van Gogh field, due to begin in the second quarter this year.

'Van Gogh Infill Phase Two is targeting around 10 million barrels gross reserves, with first oil scheduled in the fourth quarter this year,' Mr Gallagher said.

'Preparations for the three-well campaign, using the Valaris MS1 mobile offshore drilling unit, are tracking well, with drilling expected to start within weeks.

'I am pleased to report that the Ningaloo Vision is back on location and producing again, following a challenging dry dock campaign last year when it arrived in Singapore just as the nation was going into three months of lockdown and the maintenance workforce being among the hardest hit by a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

'The Ningaloo Vision's return to production after a successful maintenance program sets the facility up for the next stage of new production from the Van Gogh oil field.'

Production from Van Gogh (WA-35-L) began in 2010, with the nearby Coniston and Novara oil fields tied back to the Ningaloo Vision in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Santos has a 52.5% interest in the Van Gogh-Coniston-Novara project, which it operates. The remaining interest is owned by INPEX.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 22:58:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 547 M - -
Net income 2021 771 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 14 702 M 11 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,02 $
Last Close Price 7,08 $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED12.92%11 819
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.14%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.35%164 970
TOTAL SE13.50%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.42%120 649
GAZPROM5.56%76 597
