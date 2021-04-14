Santos : releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Santos today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, demonstrating how the principles of sustainability are central to the way Santos operates its business and delivers its strategy.

The Report outlines Santos' sustainability aspirations, targets and performance, as well as areas of ongoing focus. The Report aligns with Santos' seven sustainability pillars: economic sustainability; health and safety; climate change; environment; community and supply chain; Indigenous partnerships, and people and culture.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said he was delighted to present the 2021 Sustainability Report.

'We are committed to continually making progress on the aspirations and targets we have set for each of our sustainability pillars, and maturing the way in which we report,' Mr Gallagher said.

The 2021 Sustainability Report is part of Santos' suite of environment, social and governance (ESG) reporting, which includes the Climate Change Report, Annual Report, Modern Slavery Statement and Corporate Governance Statement, all available on the company's website www.santos.com.