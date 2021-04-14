Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/13
7.09 AUD   -0.56%
12:29aSANTOS  : releases 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
04/11SANTOS  : Growth projects incentive for CEO
PU
04/09Australia shares end lower as vaccine rollout hits snag
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos : releases 2021 Sustainability Report

04/14/2021 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santos today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, demonstrating how the principles of sustainability are central to the way Santos operates its business and delivers its strategy.

The Report outlines Santos' sustainability aspirations, targets and performance, as well as areas of ongoing focus. The Report aligns with Santos' seven sustainability pillars: economic sustainability; health and safety; climate change; environment; community and supply chain; Indigenous partnerships, and people and culture.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said he was delighted to present the 2021 Sustainability Report.

'We are committed to continually making progress on the aspirations and targets we have set for each of our sustainability pillars, and maturing the way in which we report,' Mr Gallagher said.

The 2021 Sustainability Report is part of Santos' suite of environment, social and governance (ESG) reporting, which includes the Climate Change Report, Annual Report, Modern Slavery Statement and Corporate Governance Statement, all available on the company's website www.santos.com.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
12:29aSANTOS  : releases 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
04/11SANTOS  : Growth projects incentive for CEO
PU
04/09Australia shares end lower as vaccine rollout hits snag
RE
04/07Australia shares close at highest in over a year, extend gains for 4th sessio..
RE
04/06SANTOS  : donates $250,000 to Red Cross Timor-Leste for flood relief
PU
04/06Alliance Aviation Services, Santos Extend Material Contract for Five Years; S..
MT
03/31EXCLUSIVE : World Bank revises climate policy but stops short of halting fossil ..
RE
03/31MARKET CHATTER : SK E&S to Invest $1.5 Billion in Australia's Barossa Gas Field ..
MT
03/30Australia shares jump 1% on financials, mining boost
RE
03/30SANTOS  : to Proceed with Development of $3.6 Billion Barossa Gas Project
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 594 M - -
Net income 2021 770 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 11 259 M 11 229 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,04 $
Last Close Price 5,42 $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED13.08%11 288
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 900 321
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC11.21%147 494
TOTAL SE7.29%118 012
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.17%113 232
GAZPROM5.67%67 900
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ