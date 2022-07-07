Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-07 am EDT
6.900 AUD   -1.71%
02:54aSANTOS : support for PNG Orchids is for all women and girls
PU
07/06Miners lift Australian shares, investors digest Fed's minutes
RE
07/05Australia shares flat as mining, energy losses offset tech gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos : support for PNG Orchids is for all women and girls

07/07/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Santos is continuing a proud legacy of supporting the national sport of Papua New Guinea and women's empowerment through its naming rights sponsorship of the PNG Orchids, the national women's rugby league team.

The PNG Orchids through the PNG Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) Inc. received K1.8 million from Santos to back its World Cup Campaign in England this year.

Santos Country Chair PNG, Leon Buskens said: "Our values drive everything we do at Santos, and we are passionate about building a better future for the communities in which we operate. Our sponsorship of the PNG Orchids further reaffirms our commitment.

"The PNG Orchids only came into formation in 2017 but left a defining mark in 2019 with their first international win over England in Port Moresby. They are currently ranked 4th in the world and that for us, epitomizes the incredible talent of our women, their strength, courage and resilience."

PNGRFL Chairman Sandis Tsaka thanked Santos for its investment in the national women's team totalling K3.1 million in the last three years. "Santos is also supporting the development of sport in communities and the National Football Stadium (NFS), PNG's home of rugby league where they have remained the inaugural naming rights sponsor of the NFS since its reconstruction. They remained with us through the two years of COVID-19 downturn period despite no PNG Hunters and international games at the stadium.

"The investment by Santos in women's rugby league is an investment in the empowerment of women and girls in PNG. We have watched our very own Elsie Albert, a home-grown talent excel in the sport abroad as a WNRL player with the St George Illawarra Dragons. We also have pioneer Orchid, Della Audama who was until recently, the head trainer of the Central Dabaris men's rugby league team in the country's national rugby league competition. Della has since advanced at the administrative level to become the Assistant Coach for the Santos PNG Orchids to the World Cup.

"The future of women's rugby is bright thanks in part to the support of Santos and all our valuable partners," Tsaka said.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
02:54aSANTOS : support for PNG Orchids is for all women and girls
PU
07/06Miners lift Australian shares, investors digest Fed's minutes
RE
07/05Australia shares flat as mining, energy losses offset tech gains
RE
07/05Australian shares end higher on commodity boost; RBA hikes key rate
RE
07/04Australian shares unchanged ahead of cenbank expected 50 bps rate hike
RE
07/04Australia shares rise as banks gain ahead of RBA meet
RE
06/30Australia shares rise on financials, tech boost
RE
06/29Australian shares slip as slowdown fears return, energy top loser
RE
06/29SANTOS : Update - Notification of buy-back - STO
PU
06/29Australian shares close nearly 1% lower on renewed recession fears
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 318 M - -
Net income 2022 2 738 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,35x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 15 938 M 15 938 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,76 $
Average target price 6,92 $
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED18.54%15 938
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY16.61%2 243 429
SHELL PLC21.73%176 293
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED6.92%140 110
TOTALENERGIES SE6.74%128 396
EQUINOR ASA43.05%106 948