MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Santos Limited    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Santos to Develop US$3.6 Billion Barossa Natural Gas Project

03/29/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Santos Ltd. said it has made a final investment decision to proceed with the Barossa natural-gas project, an early mover in what analysts expect will be a wave of new investments by energy companies in Australia.

Natural gas from Barossa will feed the existing Darwin LNG facility, operated by Santos, where it will be turned into liquefied natural gas for export. First production from the US$3.6 billion Barossa project is expected in the first half of 2025.

Santos said a final investment decision on Barossa also triggers US$600 million in planned investments to extend the life of the Darwin LNG facility for around 20 years. The Darwin LNG plant can produce about 3.7 million tons of LNG annually.

"As we enter this next growth phase, we will remain disciplined in managing our major project costs, consistent with our low-cost operating model," said Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher.

A final investment decision on Barossa, which will include the anchoring of a floating production, storage and offloading vessel and construction of a gas-export pipeline, is the final condition for the sale of a 25% stake in the Darwin LNG facility and Bayu-Undan field to South Korea's SK E&S.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-21 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SANTOS LIMITED 1.13% 7.16 End-of-day quote.14.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 600 M - -
Net income 2021 771 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 14 972 M 11 434 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 722
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,05 $
Last Close Price 7,21 $
Spread / Highest target 10,0%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED14.19%11 819
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.00%1 905 346
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC17.15%164 970
TOTAL SE10.93%129 344
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.08%120 649
GAZPROM6.24%76 597
