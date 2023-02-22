Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Santos Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LIMITED

(STO)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:06:55 2023-02-22 pm EST
6.925 AUD   -1.35%
05:50pState Gas Limited Rougemont Production Testing Update and Grant of ATP 2069
AW
05:49pState Gas Limited (asx : GAS) Rougemont Production Testing Update and Grant of ATP 2069
AQ
02:10aAustralian shares hit over one-month low as miners drag, Fed rate hike fears weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Gas Limited Rougemont Production Testing Update and Grant of ATP 2069

02/22/2023 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rougemont Production Testing Update and Grant of ATP 2069

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) (OTCMKTS:STGSF) is pleased to advise further encouraging results from continued production testing of the combined Rougemont-2 vertical well and Rougemont-3 lateral wells ("Rougemont"). Despite the Bandanna coal seams still being covered by 120 metres of water, daily gas production at Rougemont 2/3 is now exceeding 100,000 cubic feet of gas per day. The rapid increase in daily gas production, during the past week since the Company's last announcement (16 February 2023), continues to indicate the excellent permeability of Rougemont's coals and the possibility of extremely high gas production levels from the pilot well.

Executive Chairman, Richard Cottee said "Despite the coals still being subject to approximately 120 metres of water pressure, the gas production rate has increased by 50,000 scft/day in just eight days - quite a step up."

While de-watering activities continue at Rougemont 2/3, the Company is now planning the evaluation of the area surrounding Rougemont for the purposes of establishing a substantial gas reserve. "Bringing substantial new gas supply to market quickly from Rougemont will help alleviate the inevitable Eastern Seaboard gas shortfall," Mr Cottee said.

Award of ATP 2069

In May 2022, State Gas announced that in joint venture with Santos QNT Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Santos Limited (ASX:STO) (OTCMKTS:SSLTY), it had been appointed as preferred tenderer of two substantial highly prospective coal seam gas exploration areas (PLR 2021-1-2 and PLR 2021-1-3). As shown in Figure 1*, these areas are adjacent to the Arcadia Valley gas field and are contiguous with existing project areas held by State Gas and Santos, offering potential development synergies for that area and economies of scale around capital, operations and off-take.

The Company is pleased to advise that ATP 2069 has now been formally granted over the PLR 2021-1-3 area, permitting commencement of early works. Mr Cottee said "The way is now clear to accelerate the exploration and evaluation of ATP 2068 (previously granted) and ATP 2069 in conjunction with our joint venture partner Santos. Those strategically located tenements present a unique opportunity to bring online another substantial high quality gas resource in a known gas producing region that is well located to infrastructure at a time when new gas supply is critical," Mr Cottee said.

Earlier this week, the importance of this CSG province was highlighted with the announcement of federal environmental approval for 116 new CSG wells in the Bandanna Coal Formation within the neighbouring Arcadia Valley gas field.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/X9FQ5975



About State Gas Limited:

State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field, originally discovered during drilling in 1955, located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. State Gas is 100%-owner of the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL-231) a CSG and conventional gas play, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 50 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline and interconnected east coast gas network.

Permian coal measures within the Reid's Dome Beds are extensive across the entire permit but the area had not been explored for coal seam gas prior to State Gas' ownership. In late 2018 State Gas drilled the first coal seam gas well in the region (Nyanda-4) into the Reid's Dome Beds and established the potential for a significant coal seam gas project in PL 231. The extension of the coal measures into the northern and central areas of the permit was confirmed in late 2019 by the Company's drilling of Aldinga East-1A (12 km north) and Serocold-1 (6 km to the north of Nyanda-4).

State Gas is also the 100% holder Authority to Prospect 2062 ("Rolleston-West"), a 1,414 km2 permit (eight times larger than PL 231) that is contiguous with the Reid's Dome Gas Project. Rolleston-West contains highly prospective targets for both coal seam gas (CSG) and known conventional gas within the permit area. It is not restricted by domestic gas reservation requirements.

The contiguous areas (Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West), under sole ownership by State Gas, enable integration of activities and a unified super-gasfield development, providing economies of scale, efficient operations, and optionality in marketing.

State Gas is implementing its strategic plan to bring gas to market from Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West to meet near term forecast shortfalls in the east coast domestic gas market. The strategy involves progressing a phased appraisal prog

About Santos Limited:

Santos (ASX:STO) is one of the leading independent oil and gas producers in the Asia-Pacific region, supplying the energy needs of homes, businesses and major industries across Australia and Asia.

With its origins in the Cooper Basin, Santos has one of the largest exploration and production acreages in Australia and extensive infrastructure and is committed to supplying the domestic markets, unlocking resources and driving value and performance.

Underpinned by a portfolio of high-quality liquefied natural gas (LNG), pipeline gas and oil assets, Santos seeks to deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Santos' foundations are based on safe, sustainable operations and working together with our shareholders, host communities, governments and business partners.



Source:
State Gas Limited Santos Limited



Contact:

Doug McAlpine
Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 0488 007 889
Email: doug@stategas.com

Richard Cottee
Executive Chairman
Phone: 0458 517 850
Email: richard@stategas.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about SANTOS LIMITED
05:50pState Gas Limited Rougemont Production Testing Update and Grant of ATP 2069
AW
05:49pState Gas Limited (asx : GAS) Rougemont Production Testing Update and Grant of ATP 2069
AQ
02:10aAustralian shares hit over one-month low as miners drag, Fed rate hike fears weigh
RE
01:32aFears of Further Monetary Tightening Bear Down on Australian Shares
MT
12:38aSantos Raises Final Dividend Amid 2022 Profit Jump; Shares Rise 3%
MT
02/21Australian shares hit over 1-month low as rate hike woes persist
RE
02/21Transcript : Santos Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/21Santos Annual Profit More Than Triples
DJ
02/21Santos Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/20Miners, banks drag Australian shares to over 5-week low, BHP falls on profit miss
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SANTOS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 548 M - -
Net income 2023 2 114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,23x
Yield 2023 4,92%
Capitalization 15 809 M 15 809 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
EV / Sales 2024 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 786
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SANTOS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Santos Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,79 $
Average target price 6,29 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthea Mckinnell Chief Financial Officer
Keith William Spence Non-Executive Chairman
David Banks Chief Operating Officer
Yasmin Anita Allen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANTOS LIMITED-4.62%15 464
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 899 302
SHELL PLC6.86%209 104
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.02%165 907
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED17.37%135 154
EQUINOR ASA-10.45%96 945