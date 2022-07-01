Santova : Cancellation of Treasury Shares

SANTOVA LIMITED ("Santova" or "the Company") (Registration Number 1998/018118/06) Share Code: SNV
ISIN: ZAE000159711
Cancellation of Treasury Shares
Shareholders are advised that the Company applied to the JSE Limited for the cancellation of 1 329 736 shares of no par value ("Treasury Shares") registered in the name of Santova Financial Services (Pty) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Santova, effective 29 June 2022.
The Treasury Shares were repurchased by the Company at an average price of 424.95 cents per share, pursuant to the general authority granted by means of special resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 July 2021.
Following the cancellation of the Treasury Shares, the remaining share capital of the Company now comprises 137 440 516 ordinary shares of no par value.
Sponsor and Corporate Advisor
River Group
Durban
01 July 2022
