  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Santova Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNV   ZAE000159711

SANTOVA LIMITED

(SNV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
6.100 ZAR   -.--%
06:23aSANTOVA : Cancellation of Treasury Shares
PU
06/23SANTOVA : Dealing in Securities by Executive Director
PU
06/15SANTOVA : Presentation to Analysts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Santova : Cancellation of Treasury Shares

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
SANTOVA LIMITED ("Santova" or "the Company") (Registration Number 1998/018118/06) Share Code: SNV

ISIN: ZAE000159711

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Shareholders are advised that the Company applied to the JSE Limited for the cancellation of 1 329 736 shares of no par value ("Treasury Shares") registered in the name of Santova Financial Services (Pty) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Santova, effective 29 June 2022.

The Treasury Shares were repurchased by the Company at an average price of 424.95 cents per share, pursuant to the general authority granted by means of special resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26 July 2021.

Following the cancellation of the Treasury Shares, the remaining share capital of the Company now comprises 137 440 516 ordinary shares of no par value.

Sponsor and Corporate Advisor

River Group

Durban

01 July 2022

Disclaimer

Santova Limited published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
