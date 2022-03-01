Santova : Dealing in Securities by Executive Director

SANTOVA LIMITED ("Santova" or "the Company") Registration Number: 1998/018118/06 Share code: SNV
ISIN: ZAE000159711
Dealing in Securities by Executive Director
In accordance with the requirements of paragraph 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following information:
|
Name of Director:
|
Glen Henry Gerber
|
Name of Company:
|
Santova Limited
|
Date of transaction:
|
25 February 2022
|
Number of shares:
|
15 004
|
Trading price:
|
555 cents per share
|
Total value:
|
R 83 272.20
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market purchase of shares
|
Nature of interests:
|
Direct beneficial
|
Name of Director:
|
Glen Henry Gerber
|
Name of Company:
|
Santova Limited
|
Date of transaction:
|
28 February 2022
|
Number of shares:
|
4 000
|
Trading price:
|
585 cents per share
|
Total value:
|
R 23 400.00
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of transaction:
|
On-market purchase of shares
|
Nature of interests:
|
Direct beneficial
Clearance for these transactions was provided in terms of section 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.
Sponsor and Corporate Advisor
River Group
Durban
01 March 2022
Disclaimer
Santova Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:37:09 UTC.