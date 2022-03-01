Santova : Dealing in Securities by Executive Director

SANTOVA LIMITED ("Santova" or "the Company") Registration Number: 1998/018118/06 Share code: SNV

ISIN: ZAE000159711

Dealing in Securities by Executive Director

In accordance with the requirements of paragraph 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following information:

Name of Director: Glen Henry Gerber Name of Company: Santova Limited Date of transaction: 25 February 2022 Number of shares: 15 004 Trading price: 555 cents per share Total value: R 83 272.20 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of shares Nature of interests: Direct beneficial Name of Director: Glen Henry Gerber Name of Company: Santova Limited Date of transaction: 28 February 2022 Number of shares: 4 000 Trading price: 585 cents per share Total value: R 23 400.00 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of shares Nature of interests: Direct beneficial

Clearance for these transactions was provided in terms of section 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Sponsor and Corporate Advisor

River Group

Durban

01 March 2022