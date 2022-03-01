Log in
SANTOVA LIMITED

Santova : Dealing in Securities by Executive Director

03/01/2022 | 04:38am EST
SANTOVA LIMITED ("Santova" or "the Company") Registration Number: 1998/018118/06 Share code: SNV

ISIN: ZAE000159711

Dealing in Securities by Executive Director

In accordance with the requirements of paragraph 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following information:

Name of Director:

Glen Henry Gerber

Name of Company:

Santova Limited

Date of transaction:

25 February 2022

Number of shares:

15 004

Trading price:

555 cents per share

Total value:

R 83 272.20

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of shares

Nature of interests:

Direct beneficial

Name of Director:

Glen Henry Gerber

Name of Company:

Santova Limited

Date of transaction:

28 February 2022

Number of shares:

4 000

Trading price:

585 cents per share

Total value:

R 23 400.00

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of shares

Nature of interests:

Direct beneficial

Clearance for these transactions was provided in terms of section 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Sponsor and Corporate Advisor

River Group

Durban

01 March 2022

Disclaimer

Santova Limited published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
