Santumas Shareholdings : Approval of Annual Report

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
The following is a Company Announcement issued by Santumas Shareholdings plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.
The Board of Directors of the Company approved the attached Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30th April 2022 and resolved that these be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held at the Malta Chamber of Commerce on Friday, 28th October 2022.
The Board of Directors has also authorized the publication of the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, which will also be available for viewing on the Company's website at:
http://www.santumasmalta.com
Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Statements.
Michael Formosa Gauci
Company Secretary
31st August 2022
Directors: A.P. Demajo, C. Testaferrata Moroni Viani, R. Buontempo CMgr, FCMI, MIM,
P.P. Testaferrata Moroni Viani, N. Tabone B. Acc (Hons), FCCA, MIA, M. Galea MIA, FCCA, CPAA
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ON ESEF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORTS
Date: 31st August, 2022
We, Anthony P. Demajo and Mario P. Galea, in our capacity as Directors of Santumas Shareholdings plc (Company registration number: C35) hereby certify:
That the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30th April 2022_has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and is hereby being made available to the public.
That the Annual Financial Report has been prepared in terms of the applicable rules and regulations, including the Commission Delegated Regulation on the European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF") and the Capital Markets Rules.
That the Audit Report on the ESEF Annual Financial Report is an exact copy of the original signed by the auditor and that no alterations have been made to the audited elements of the Annual Financial Report including the annual financial statements.
That the Annual Financial Report shall serve as the official document for the purposes of the Capital Markets Rules and, where the issuer is registered in Malta, the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta).
Chairman/ Director
Director
