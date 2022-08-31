Santumas Shareholdings : Approval of Annual Report

Santumas Shareholdings plc

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Santumas Shareholdings plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

The Board of Directors of the Company approved the attached Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30th April 2022 and resolved that these be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held at the Malta Chamber of Commerce on Friday, 28th October 2022.

The Board of Directors has also authorized the publication of the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, which will also be available for viewing on the Company's website at:

http://www.santumasmalta.com

Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Statements.

Michael Formosa Gauci

Company Secretary

31st August 2022

Directors: A.P. Demajo, C. Testaferrata Moroni Viani, R. Buontempo CMgr, FCMI, MIM,

P.P. Testaferrata Moroni Viani, N. Tabone B. Acc (Hons), FCCA, MIA, M. Galea MIA, FCCA, CPAA