    STS   MT0000290115

SANTUMAS SHAREHOLDINGS PLC

(STS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-10
1.450 EUR   -1.36%
06:21aSANTUMAS SHAREHOLDINGS : Approval of Annual Report
PU
2021Santumas Shareholdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 31, 2021
CI
2021Santumas Shareholdings plc Reports Audited Earnings Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2021
CI
Santumas Shareholdings : Approval of Annual Report

08/31/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Santumas Shareholdings plc

Amalgamated

with Marsascala Development Limited, Santumas Contractors Limited

and Calpabrin Properties (Investments) Limited

Britannia House 1, 9 Old Bakery Street, Valletta VLT 1450, Malta G.C.

Telephones: (+356) 2123 1492 2125 0345 2122 1074 Fax: (+356) 2123 9279

E-mail: santumas@santumasmalta.com Web: www.santumasmalta.com

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Santumas Shareholdings plc ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

The Board of Directors of the Company approved the attached Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30th April 2022 and resolved that these be submitted for the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held at the Malta Chamber of Commerce on Friday, 28th October 2022.

The Board of Directors has also authorized the publication of the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, which will also be available for viewing on the Company's website at:

http://www.santumasmalta.com

Attached to this Company Announcement is a Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Financial Statements.

Unquote

Michael Formosa Gauci

Company Secretary

31st August 2022

Directors: A.P. Demajo, C. Testaferrata Moroni Viani, R. Buontempo CMgr, FCMI, MIM,

P.P. Testaferrata Moroni Viani, N. Tabone B. Acc (Hons), FCCA, MIA, M. Galea MIA, FCCA, CPAA

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ON ESEF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORTS

Date: 31st August, 2022

We, Anthony P. Demajo and Mario P. Galea, in our capacity as Directors of Santumas Shareholdings plc (Company registration number: C35) hereby certify:

    1. That the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30th April 2022_has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and is hereby being made available to the public.
  2. That the Annual Financial Report has been prepared in terms of the applicable rules and regulations, including the Commission Delegated Regulation on the European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF") and the Capital Markets Rules.
  3. That the Audit Report on the ESEF Annual Financial Report is an exact copy of the original signed by the auditor and that no alterations have been made to the audited elements of the Annual Financial Report including the annual financial statements.
  4. That the Annual Financial Report shall serve as the official document for the purposes of the Capital Markets Rules and, where the issuer is registered in Malta, the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta).

Chairman/ Director

Director

Disclaimer

Santumas Shareholdings plc published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 10:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
