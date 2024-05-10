SANUWAVE Announces Q1 FY2024 Financial Results





Q1 2024 revenues were $5.8 million, up 53% from Q1 2023 Q1 2024 gross margin was 73%, up 600bp from Q1 2023 Operating loss was $1.1 million for Q1 2024 compared to $2.0 million for Q1 2023 Company provides guidance for revenue growth of 45-55% for Q2 2024 versus Q2 2023 and reiterates revenue growth guidance of 50% for FY 2024 compared to FY 2023

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave") (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Q1 2024 ended March 31, 2024



■ Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024, totaled $5.8 million, an increase of 53%, as compared to $3.8 million for the same period of 2023. This growth is within the previous guidance for a 45 - 55% increase.



■ 43 UltraMist® systems were sold in Q1 2024, up from 28 in Q1 2023, and down from 79 in Q4 2023.



■ UltraMist® consumables revenue increased by 64% to $4.1 million (71% of revenues) in Q1 2024, versus $2.5 million for the same quarter last year. UltraMIST systems and consumables remained the primary revenue growth driver and continued to represent in excess of 90% of SANUWAVE's overall revenues in Q1 2024.



■ Gross margin as a percentage of revenue amounted to 73% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, vs. 67% for the same period last year, driven by the increase in average selling price of UltraMist® and stabilization of cost of sales in 2024.



■ For the three months ended March 31, 2024, operating loss totaled $1.1 million, an improvement of $0.9 million compared to Q1 2023 as a result of the Company's continued efforts to drive profitable growth and manage expenses.



■ Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million, driven predominantly by the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities, and interest expense.



■ Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $59 thousand versus an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 million for the same period last year, an improvement of $1.7 million.

1This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations in this release for further information.

"The first quarter showed an acceleration in year over year revenue growth rate for Sanuwave as we start to see the results of all the hard work put in on manufacturing, operations, and increasingly sales," said Morgan Frank, CEO. "This was the best first quarter in Company history by a wide margin, and Adjusted EBITDA remained near break-even level despite some meaningful non-recurring costs in the quarter. Like much of the life science and medical device space, the first quarter is a seasonally slower time for Sanuwave, but this did not stop us from accelerating our growth rate and setting the groundwork to build and sustain this higher growth. We hired four new salespeople in the quarter and are looking to hire more going forward. We aim for 2024 to be the breakout year for Sanuwave."

Financial Outlook





The Company forecasts Q2 2024 revenue to rise 45-55% vs Q2 2023 and for gross margin as a percentage of revenue to remain in the mid 70s.

Our merger with SEPA remains ongoing and active. We're continuing to work toward finalizing the exchange listing and the Company believes it sees a path to closing this transaction in May.

As previously announced, a business update will occur via conference call on May 10, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Materials for the conference call are included on the Company website at

http://www.sanuwave.com/investors

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.





SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates helps restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (U.S.) ("U.S. GAAP"). These financial measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" and are intended to supplement, and should not be considered as superior to, or a replacement for, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization adjusted for the change in fair value of derivatives and any significant non-cash or infrequent charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net loss as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented in a consistent manner for each period, unless otherwise disclosed. The Company uses these measures for the purpose of evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These measures also help the Company to make operational and strategic decisions. The Company believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to GAAP measures, allows them to see the Company's results through the eyes of management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:



• Do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments.

• Do not reflect all changes in our working capital needs.

• Do not reflect interest expense, or the amount necessary to service our outstanding debt.

As presented in the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations section below, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain charges that contribute to our net loss.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations and constraints, plans for future business development activities and the planned merger with SEP Acquisition Corp. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with supply chain and production constraints, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, the Company's ability to consummate the proposed business combination with SEP Acquisition Corp. and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(in thousands) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 5,786 $ 3,775 Cost of Revenues 1,584 1,262 Gross Margin 4,202 2,513 Gross Margin % 72.6 % 66.6 % Total operating expenses 5,252 4,491 Operating Loss $ (1,050 ) $ (1,978 ) Total other expense (3,478 ) (11,102 ) Net Loss $ (4,528 ) $ (13,080 )





NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

(in thousands) 2024 2023 Net loss $ (4,528 ) $ (13,084 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest expense 3,560 4,278 Depreciation and amortization 218 189 EBITDA (750 ) (8,617 ) Non-GAAP Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA: Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 2,501 6,797 Other non-cash or non-recurring charges: Loss on extinguishment of debt 105 - Severance agreement and legal settlement 585 - License and option agreement (2,500 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (59 ) $ (1,820 )





PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 2,936 $ 1,797 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,237 and $1,237, respectively 3,008 3,314 Inventory 2,461 2,951 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,426 1,722 Total Current Assets 10,831 9,784 Non-Current Assets: Property, equipment and right of use assets, net 975 938 Intangible assets, net 4,258 4,434 Goodwill 7,260 7,260 Total Non-Current Assets 12,493 12,632 Total Assets $ 23,324 $ 22,416 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities: Senior secured debt, in default $ 18,910 $ 18,278 Convertible promissory notes payable 7,477 5,404 Convertible promissory notes payable, related parties 2,527 1,705 Asset-backed secured promissory notes payable - 3,117 Asset-backed secured promissory notes payable, related parties - 1,458 Accounts payable 5,062 5,705 Accrued expenses 6,849 5,999 Factoring liabilities 1,561 1,490 Warrant liability 19,818 14,447 Accrued interest 6,118 5,444 Accrued interest, related parties 786 669 Current portion of contract liabilities 107 92 Other 969 947 Total Current Liabilities 70,184 64,755 Non-Current Liabilities: Lease liabilities 395 492 Contract liabilities 340 347 Total Non-Current Liabilities 735 839 Total Liabilities $ 70,919 $ 65,594





STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 6,175 Series A, 293 Series B, 90 Series C, and 8 Series D designated shares, respectively; no shares issues and outstanding at 2023 and 2022 $ - $ - Common stock, par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized, 1,140,559,527 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,140 1,140 Additional paid-in capital 175,842 175,842 Accumulated deficit (224,577 ) (220,049 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (111 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (47,595 ) (43,178 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 23,324 $ 22,416





SAUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 5,786 $ 3,775 Cost of revenues 1,584 1,262 Gross Margin 4,202 2,513 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 3,675 2,759 Selling and marketing 1,232 1,412 Research and development 163 131 Depreciation and amortization 182 189 Total Operating Expenses 5,252 4,491 Operating Loss (1,050 ) (1,978 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (3,237 ) (3,512 ) Interest expense, related party (323 ) (766 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (105 ) - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (2,501 ) (6,797 ) Other expense (102 ) (27 ) Other income 2,790 - Total Other Expense (3,478 ) (11,102 ) Net Loss $ (4,528 ) $ (13,080 ) Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign currency translation adjustments 111 (4 ) Total Comprehensive Loss $ (4,417 ) $ (13,084 ) Loss per Share: Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ - $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 1,162,250,687 575,028,811





SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

(In thousands, except share data) Common Stock Shares Issued and Outstanding Par Value Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total Balances as of December 31, 2023 1,140,559,527 $ 1,140 $ 175,842 $ (220,049 ) $ (111 ) $ (43,178 ) Net loss - - - (4,528 ) - (4,528 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - 111 111 Balances as of March 31, 2024 $ 1,140,559,527 $ 1,140 $ 175,842 $ (224,577 ) $ - $ (47,595 )





Common Stock Shares Issued and Outstanding Par Value Additional Paid-in Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total Balances as of December 31, 2022 Shares issued for services 548,737,651 $ 549 $ 152,750 $ (194,242 ) $ (67 ) $ (41,010 ) Shares issued for settlement of debt and warrants 6,900,000 7 296 - - 303 Net loss - - - (13,080 ) - (13,080 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - - - - (4 ) (4 ) Balances as of March 31, 2023 1,696,197,178 $ 556 $ 153,046 $ (207,322 ) $ (71 ) $ (53,791 )





SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash Flows - Operating Activities: Net loss $ (4,528 ) $ (13,080 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 218 259 Bad debt expense 147 156 Loss on extinguishment of debt 105 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 2,501 6,797 Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts 1,553 1,931 Accrued interest 955 1,365 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 152 906 Inventory 490 (203 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 192 195 Accounts payable (643 ) 864 Accrued expenses (20 ) 450 Contract liabilites (22 ) (11 ) Net Cash Provided by/ (Used in) Operating Activities 1,100 (371 ) Cash Flows - Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (114 ) (18 ) Net Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities (114 ) (18 ) Cash Flows - Financing Activities Proceeds from factoring 71 (610 ) Principal payments on finance leases (29 ) (44 ) Net Cash Flows Provided by /(Used In) Financing Activities 42 (654 ) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash 111 (4 ) Net Change in Cash During Period 1,139 (1,047 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 1,797 1,153 Cash at End of Period $ 2,936 $ 106 Supplemental Information: Cash paid for interest $ 971 $ 908 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Warrants issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable and convertible promissory notes payable $ 2,784 $ - Conversion of asset-backed secured promissory notes to convertible promissory notes 2,584 - Common shares issued for advisory shares - 302



