Sanuwave Provides Corporate Update

Sanuwave pays off $6.3 million Celularity note and interest for $2.075 million SEPA merger outside date to be extended to June 30, 2024 Combined entity has applied to list on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, June 4, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sanuwave") (OTCQB: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is providing a corporate update on the progress of its proposed merger with SEP Acquisition Corp. ("SEPA") and other corporate financing activities.

On Monday, June 3, 2024, the Company paid $2.075 million to settle and extinguish a $6.3 million note and interest owed to Celularity that remained outstanding from the UltraMist acquisition in 2020. A capital raise that included many of the Company's longtime shareholders was used to fund this payment.

The Company also reaffirms its previously announced financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2024. The Company forecasts Q2 2024 revenue to rise 45-55% versus Q2 2023 and for gross margin as a percentage of revenue to remain in the mid 70s. Revenues for the full fiscal year 2024 are projected to exceed $30 million (50% growth versus FY 2023)

The Company believes that it is currently sufficiently funded for the remainder of 2024 and that its operations can be self-funding across this period.

Sanuwave would also like to provide an update on the SEPA merger.

"The purpose of the merger with SEPA was to simplify and strengthen Sanuwave's financial position and structure to allow the Company to be valued for its business as opposed to its capital structure," said Morgan Frank, CEO. "Part of that process is uplisting to a national securities exchange. Based on discussions with Nasdaq, SEPA and Sanuwave determined that the combined company was, owing to an interpretation of the exchange rules that would require Sanuwave's trailing stock price to have a $4 minimum bid for 90 trading days prior to listing without the benefit of the exchange ratio contemplated in the transaction, unlikely to be able to meet Nasdaq listing requirements. The application was withdrawn in order to submit an application to the Cboe (Chicago Board of Exchange) BZX Exchange. This application is currently under review. The Company expected to secure Cboe listing, close the transaction, and commence trading in May, but the application process has taken longer than anticipated. The Company expects to have more clarity on the path forward in mid-June."

Sanuwave and SEPA have agreed to extend the outside date of the merger until June 30, 2024 and will seek to close the merger in that timeframe if and when a national securities exchange listing is secured.

Sanuwave has also been granted a unilateral right to terminate the merger agreement with SEPA at any time in its sole discretion.

The Company expects to begin work on a number of activities that had been included as part of the SEPA transaction, such as the consummation of the note and warrant exchange, a reverse stock split, and other corporate financing activities useful to the Company's prospects and its ability to list on a national securities exchange.

As previously announced, there will be a conference call on June 4, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Listening: 1-800-225-9448 or 1-203-518-9708

Conference ID: SANUWAVE





OR click the link for instant telephone access to the event.

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1674391&tp_key=cefb2fc905





A replay will be made available through June 25, 2024:

Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay Access ID: 11156136

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.





SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates helps restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.





