SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shock wave technology company, which uses a system of noninvasive, acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications. The Company is focused on regenerative medicine utilizing noninvasive, acoustic shock waves to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The Company's two primary systems are UltraMIST and PACE. The UltraMIST system provides ultrasound energy deep inside the wound bed that promotes healing from within. The PACE systems use acoustic waves generated by the Company's Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE) technology. The Company sells three PACE systems, including dermaPACE, orthoPACE and Profile. dermaPACE is used to treat Diabetic Foot Ulcers and other chronic wounds. orthoPACE is used to treat acute musculoskeletal conditions. Profile is used to provide therapeutic treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.