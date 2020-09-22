SANUWAVE Health Hosts Symposium on dermaPACE at Wounds Canada Virtual Conference

World Renowned Wound Care Experts to Lead Discussion on Role of dermaPACE in the Treatment of Chronic Wounds



SUWANEE, GA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), whose focus is the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures, announced today that the Company is sponsoring a dermaPACE® educational symposium at the upcoming Wounds Canada Virtual Conference taking place October 14 – 18, 2020. The educational symposium entitled, “Innovative Energy Transfer Medical System: PACE®-Focused Shockwave Technology Facilitates Revascularization and Capillary Perfusion in Chronic Wounds,” will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 8:00 am EDT.

The symposium will feature renowned leaders in the wound care sector: David G. Armstrong, M.D., Keck School of Medicine at University of Southern California and Perry V. Mayer, M.D. Medical Director of the Mayer Institute in Hamilton, Ontario. The event will be moderated by Robin Evans, M.D., Medical Director of the Wound Healing Clinic-Women’s College Hospital in Toronto and will include participation of Iulian Cioanta, Ph.D., Chief Science and Technology Officer of SANUWAVE Health.

“We are proud to support this educational symposium led by luminaries in the field before an audience of wound care specialists seeking to learn more about innovative treatments for their patients with chronic wounds,” stated Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health. “The biologic responses activated by the dermaPACE® treatment continue to demonstrate improved revascularization and capillary perfusion needed to promote healing in these recalcitrant wounds.”

“The dermaPACE® System has been particularly effective in speeding the healing process through improved microvascular perfusion in patients with diabetic, distal ischemia. We are also able to observe that the dermaPACE® System affects the healing of primarily closed wound sites with a dramatic reduction of edema, from between 3-4+ perioperatively to negligible amounts after the third shockwave treatment. The introduction of shockwave therapy to the patient’s treatment plan appears to hasten the overall healing affect (wound margin annealing) and allows the patients to return to normal weight-bearing activities sooner,” noted Dr. Mayer.

To participate in the conference and symposium free of charge, please send a request and your contact information to WoundsCanada2020@Sanuwave.com.

About the dermaPACE® System

The dermaPACE® System is a novel device based on shockwave technology, which has been used for nearly 30 years in orthopedic treatments and lithotripsy procedures (destruction of kidney stones). These early devices also provided evidence that there was an effect on wound healing. Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE®) Technology was developed based on this evidence, and the dermaPACE® System is the first to utilize PACE-specific proprietary protocols for wound treatment.

The dermaPACE® System is FDA cleared for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU). ​​ The dermaPACE® System is the first and only device based on shockwave principles cleared by the FDA for such indications. For international markets, the dermaPACE® System is CE Marked in Europe for advanced wound care indications and in Canada the dermaPACE® System carries a Health Canada Medical Device class II License. The dermaPACE® System and wound indications are currently licensed or approved in dozens of countries and regions around the world.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) ( www.SANUWAVE.com ) is focused on the development and commercialization of its patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of Celularity’s UltraMIST assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies with two human tissue biologic products to create a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.

SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions.

For additional information about the Company, visit www. www sanuwave.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

