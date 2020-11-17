SANUWAVE Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Transformational Acquisition Positions for Significant Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020 and Beyond

SUWANEE, GA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today financial results from the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights of the Third Quarter and Recent Weeks

Achieved record revenue of approximately $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2020;

Closed the acquisition of UltraMIST® and the license to market BIOVANCE® and Interfyl® from Celularity;

Received regulatory approval from COFEPRIS and formed Joint Venture to market and distribute dermaPACE® to treat chronic wounds in Mexico and received ANVISA approval to market dermaPACE to treat chronic wounds in Brazil;

Participated in series of key medical meetings to enhance clinician awareness of dermaPACE and UltraMIST before audiences of leading wound care specialists;

Received reimbursement coverage for BIOVANCE from largest Medicare/Medicaid Administrator; and

Significantly strengthened patent portfolio.

Management Commentary

“The third quarter was transformational for SANUWAVE as we added UltraMist, BIOVANCE and Interfyl to our portfolio to create a market-leading provider of advanced wound care solutions that improves clinical outcomes across the continuum of care. The combination of our two powerful wound care offerings was evidenced in our record revenue in the third quarter 2020; is expected to increase product revenue by approximately 50% in the fourth quarter; and should further accelerate our growth throughout 2021,” stated Kevin A. Richardson, II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health. “We are particularly pleased to have surpassed our integration timelines by three months and now have a cohesive team that is fully aligned and focused on achieving our goals to drive revenue and bring our suite of advanced wound care products to patients in need.”

“Since closing the transaction in late August, we are off to a strong start and are pleased with the traction we are gaining in the market. We continue to invest in having a strong presence at key medical conferences where we support the use dermaPACE and UltraMist before an audience of leading wound care clinicians. In addition, we are now using data driven tools to pinpoint areas with the strongest addressable markets for our wound care solutions and are increasing our footprint in those geographies, where we are beginning to see the results of those initiatives.

“We expanded our geographic reach in Latin America with regulatory approvals for dermaPACE to treat chronic wounds in Mexico and Brazil. Overall, international growth is expected to be strong with plans for nearly ten device placements in the fourth quarter. These placements should provide long-term recurring revenue as our partners gain traction through education and promotion of the clinical benefits of our advanced wound healing products in their respective regions,” concluded Mr. Richardson.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $1,966,896, compared to $197,640 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $1,769,256, or 895%, which was primarily due to the acquisition of Celularity assets and licensing fees and international distribution fees, as compared to the prior year.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $548,406 compared to $122,923 for the same period in 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 72% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 38% for the same period in 2019, primarily due to sales of UltraMist, BIOVANCE and Interfyl, which have a 60% gross profit and an increase in high-margin dermaPACE treatment fees.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $7.2 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $4.7 million, or 192%.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $432,155, compared to $299,903 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $132,252, or 44%, largely due to higher salary and related costs due to increased headcount as a result of the Celularity asset acquisition and Profile repackaging project in 2020.

Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $1,373,475, compared to $335,472 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $1,038,003, or 309%, due to higher salary and related costs due to increased headcount as a result of the Celularity asset acquisition, higher commissions and higher costs for tradeshows.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $5,054,508, as compared to $1,802,659 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $3,251,849, or 180%, due to increase in legal and consulting fees related to acquisition and increased operating costs such as utilities, rent, and IT services as a result of the acquisition.

Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $327,120, compared to $22,338 for the same period in 2019, an increase of $304,782 or 1,364%, due to goodwill recorded as a part of the acquisition and higher depreciation related to increase in fixed assets as a result of acquisition and leased dermaPACE devices.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $6,181,9156, or ($0.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2,748,018, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2019, an increase in the net loss of $3,433,897, or 125%.

As of September 30, 2020, SANUWAVE Health had cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 million. Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $35,615,857, which primarily consisted of $23,623,194 from private placement offerings, $13,346,547 from senior promissory notes, $2,450,000 proceeds from purchase of preferred stock, $1,100,000 from convertible notes, and $614,335 from SBA Loans. These proceeds were partially offset by debt payments of $5,457,663 and principal payments on financing leases of $114,806.

SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,391,591 $ 1,760,455 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 1,395,815 75,543 Inventory 2,539,475 542,955 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 627,751 125,405 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 9,954,632 2,504,358 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 979,673 512,042 RIGHT OF USE ASSETS, net 442,197 323,661 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 14,198,799 - GOODWILL 7,259,795 - OTHER ASSETS 31,010 41,931 TOTAL ASSETS $ 32,866,106 $ 3,381,992 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,322,192 $ 1,439,413 Accrued expenses 1,603,543 1,111,109 Accrued employee compensation 2,544,768 1,452,910 Warrant liability 6,440,249 - Note payable 4,000,000 - Convertible promissory notes, related parties 1,596,254 - SBA loans 321,821 - Accrued interest 382,926 - Operating lease liability 251,372 173,270 Finance lease liability 187,416 121,634 Contract liabilities 65,037 66,577 Notes payable, related parties, net - 5,372,743 Accrued interest, related parties - 1,859,977 Short term notes payable - 587,233 Line of credit, related parties - 212,388 Advances from related parties - 18,098 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 19,715,578 12,415,352 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Promissory note payable, net of debt issuance costs 12,007,526 SBA loans 142,514 Finance lease liability 284,588 271,240 Operating lease liability 222,815 185,777 Contract liabilities 45,519 573,224 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,702,962 1,030,241 TOTAL LIABILITIES 32,418,540 13,445,593 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT PREFERRED STOCK, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 and 293 shares designated Series A and - - Series B, respectively COMMON STOCK, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 (Note 18) shares authorized; 302,119,428 and 293,780,400 issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 466,095 293,781 ADDITIONAL PAID-IN CAPITAL 143,086,771 115,457,808 ACCUMULATED DEFICIT (143,043,935) (125,752,956) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (61,365) (62,234) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT 447,566 (10,063,601) TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 32,866,106 $ 3,381,992



