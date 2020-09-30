SANUWAVE® Health to Participate in Multiple U.S. Wound Care Medical Meetings in October

Highlighting the clinical advantages of the Company’s ‘Energy First’ approach to healing chronic wounds with dermaPACE® and UltraMIST® Systems



SUWANEE, GA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, announced today that the Company will be participating in a number of important medical meetings focused on innovative treatments in wound care, where it will highlight the clinical merits of its “Energy First” approach to treating advanced wounds with dermaPACE® shockwave medical system and UltraMIST® ultrasound medical system.

SANUWAVE Health will participate in the following virtual meetings in October:

· DFCon20 (October 9 – 10, 2020), the world’s premier interdisciplinary Diabetic Foot Conference in North America, where SANUWAVE will sponsor a virtual symposium. The virtual symposium titled, “Energy First: UltraMIST® Pathway to Improved Wound Healing Outcomes,” will be presented by Donald Mrdjenovich, DPM, CWS, FACCWS. Dr. Mrdjenovich is a board-certified wound specialist (CWS®) in private practice with Central PA Physicians Group. The virtual symposium takes place on Saturday, October 10th from 7:30 am – 8:00 am (EST). In addition, SANUWAVE is an exhibitor and sponsor of this prestigious diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) conference, where besides UltraMIST® System, the company will also showcase dermaPACE® System along with the Company’s complementary biologic healing therapies (Biovance® and InterFyl®) for advanced wound care.

· PRESENT e-Learning Systems (October 13, 2020) where SANUWAVE will be providing an unrestricted educational grant to support an accredited live webinar. The live webinar titled, “Energy First: Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT) in the Treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers” will be presented from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET by Anthony Tickner, DPM, FACCWS, FAPWH, FAPWCA, FFPM RCPS (Glasg), Medical Director, St. Vincent Hospital/Restorix Health Wound Healing Center.

· The Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing/2020 Virtual Scientific Symposium (October 16-18, 2020) where SANUWAVE will be participating in the Scientific Symposium as an exhibitor and in supporting a Certification Sponsorship. The Certification Sponsorship program provides financial assistance to residents, physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to become certified in wound healing. Throughout the symposium and at the exhibit booth, the company will highlight its entire advanced wound care product portfolio.

· The American College of Hyperbaric Medicine (ACHM) First Annual Advanced Wound Care and Hyperbaric Virtual Conference (October 24-25, 2020) where SANUWAVE will be exhibiting its suite of advanced wound care products.

“Healing chronic wounds remain a challenge for wound care specialists and can lead to loss of function, decreased quality of life, and are a significant cause of morbidity for the patients who suffer with them.1 2 Using energy transfer technologies, such as UltraMIST®, has demonstrated improved healing in a variety of recalcitrant and unhealing wounds,” noted Dr. Mrdjenovich.

“These upcoming October wound care conferences in the U.S. offer SANUWAVE exceptionally broad-based exposure to the country’s leading wound care specialists given the diversity of audiences in attendance at each. We continue to support and develop symposia that educate wound care specialists on the clinical merits of our ‘Energy First’ products and how they can significantly improve the outcomes for their patients with chronic, unhealing wounds,” stated Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health.

“The synergistic mechanisms of action of our UltraMIST® and dermaPACE® allow us to provide a multimodal treatment approach to wound management and healing. These products create a significant opportunity to improve patient outcomes when compared to only current standard-of-care, initially for DFUs, with a plan for all wound indications in the future,” added Mr. Richardson.

About UltraMIST® System

UltraMIST® System is providing through a fluid mist a low-frequency, non-contact, and pain free ultrasound energy deep inside the wound bed that promotes healing from within. The ultrasound acoustic waves promote healing by reducing inflammation and bacteria in the wound bed, while also increasing the growth of new blood vessels to the area. The UltraMIST® System treatment must be administered by a healthcare professional. This proprietary technology has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the promotion of wound healing through wound cleansing and maintenance debridement combined with ultrasound energy deposited inside the wound that stimulated tissue regeneration. The UltraMIST® System has been used in thousands of patients for more than a decade. For international markets, the UltraMIST® System is CE Marked in Europe.

About the dermaPACE® System

The dermaPACE® System is a novel medical system based on shockwave technology, which has been used for nearly 30 years in lithotripsy procedures (destruction of kidney stones) and later in orthopedic treatments. These early lithotripsy and orthopedic devices provided the earliest evidence that there was an effect on wound healing. Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression (PACE®) Technology was developed based on this evidence, and the dermaPACE® System is the first to utilize PACE-specific proprietary protocols for wound treatment. The dermaPACE® System treatment must be administered by a healthcare professional. The dermaPACE® System is FDA cleared for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) and it is the first and only system based on focused electrohydraulic shockwave principle cleared by the FDA for such indication. For international markets, the dermaPACE® System is CE Marked in Europe for advanced wound care indications and in Canada carries a Health Canada Medical Device class II License. The dermaPACE® System is currently licensed or approved for advanced wound care indications in dozens of countries and regions around the world.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented noninvasive and biological response activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. Through its recent acquisition of Celularity’s UltraMIST® assets, SANUWAVE now combines two highly complementary and market-cleared energy transfer technologies and two human tissue biologic products, which creates a platform of scale with an end-to-end product offering in the advanced wound care market.

SANUWAVE’s portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate tissue regeneration biological signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement combined with tissue growth which helps restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

For additional information about the Company, visit www. www sanuwave.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

978-922-2447

investorrelations@sanuwave.com

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

Rx Communications Group

afields@rxir.com

1 Richmond NA, Maderal AD, Vivas AC. Evidence-based management of common chronic lower extremity ulcers. Dermatol Ther 2013;26:187–196 [PubMed] [Google Scholar]

2 Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health. Optimal Care of Chronic, Non-Healing, Lower Extremity Wounds: A Review of Clinical Evidence and Guidelines. Ottawa, ON, Canada, 2013 [Google Scholar]