Sanwa : 〔Delayed〕FY2020 Consolidated Results & FY2021 Forecast

１．Next long-term vision and mid-term management plan will begin in FY2022

Fiscal 2020 was supposed to be the final year of Sanwa Global Vision 2020 and the Third Mid-Term Management Plan. However, we have extended them through FY2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to complete our strategy that was impacted by the pandemic. We plan to announce our next long-term vision and mid-term management plan in May 2022.

２．U.S. subsidiary ODC celebrates its 100th anniversary and makes an acquisition.

Acquired all shares of Won-Door, the market leader in accordion style fire and security door solutions in the U.S. (April 2021).

・Sales growth through utilizing the distribution network in U.S..

・Expansion of ODC's product portfolio.

３．Announcement of long-term goals for decarbonizing society.

CO₂ emission reduction target: 30% reduction by FY2030 (compared with FY2020). ・Determine KPIs during FY2021 and accelerate initiatives

