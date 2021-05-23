Log in
Sanwa : 〔Delayed〕FY2020 Consolidated Results & FY2021 Forecast

05/23/2021 | 10:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation Materials

FY2020 Consolidated Results (The 86th Period) FY2021 Consolidated Forecast

May 14, 2021

www.sanwa-hldgs.co.jp

Contents

Introduction

1. Introduction

・・・・4

2. Progress of Mid-Term Management Plan ・・・・5

  • Trend of Consolidated Results

FY2020 Consolidated Results

3. FY2020 Business Results Highlight

・・・・7

4. FY2020 Net Sales & Operating Income

・・・・8

By sector

  • FY2021 Consolidated Forecast

5. FY2021 Forecast Highlight

・・・10

6. FY2021 Forecast Net Sales & Operating ・・・11 IncomeBy sector

Progress of Priority Strategies in

Mid-Term Management Plan

7. Basic Strategies ①～⑤

・・・13

Financial Information Highlight

8. Financial Information Highlight

・・・21

Appendix

1.

Outline of Consolidated Results by

・・・25

Sector

2.

Sales Trend of Main Products

(By sector)

・・・26

3.

Japan : Order Backlog & Net Sales by

Products (Sanwa Shutter)

・・・27

4. USAEurope : Net Sales by products

・・・28

(ODC, NF)

5.

Business and External Environment

・・・29

6.

Key Figures & Ratios

・・・30

7. SVA tree

・・・31

8.

Capital Expenditure & Depreciation

・・32

9.

Topics

・・・33

Foot-note on Forecast

Any contents in this brochure are based on various assumptions, and neither promise nor guarantee the indicated results of forecast or realization of any management issue.

Introduction

FY2020 Consolidated Results

FY2021 Consolidated Forecast

Progress of Mid-Term Management Plan

Financial Information Highlight

. Introduction

１．Next long-term vision and mid-term management plan will begin in FY2022

Fiscal 2020 was supposed to be the final year of Sanwa Global Vision 2020 and the Third Mid-Term Management Plan. However, we have extended them through FY2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to complete our strategy that was impacted by the pandemic. We plan to announce our next long-term vision and mid-term management plan in May 2022.

２．U.S. subsidiary ODC celebrates its 100th anniversary and makes an acquisition.

Acquired all shares of Won-Door, the market leader in accordion style fire and security door solutions in the U.S. (April 2021).

Sales growth through utilizing the distribution network in U.S..

Expansion of ODC's product portfolio.

  • Refer to 14 page

３．Announcement of long-term goals for decarbonizing society.

CO₂ emission reduction target: 30% reduction by FY2030 (compared with FY2020). Determine KPIs during FY2021 and accelerate initiatives

during the next mid-term management plan. Refer to 19 page

4

2. Progress of Mid-Term Management Plan / Trend of Consolidated Results

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

Mid-Term

Progress of Mid-Term Management Plan2019-2021

Revised

Management

Result

Forecast

Forecast

Plan Target

FY2020 result fell short of original targets

Net Sales

¥427.1Bln

¥420.0Bln

¥450.0Bln

¥450.0Bln

in Mid-Term Management Plan but

Operating

¥33.1Bln

¥30.0Bln

¥34.0Bln

¥37.5Bln

exceeded revised forecast substantially.

Income

Expect to return to pre-pandemic level in

Operating

7.7%

7.1%

7.6%

8.3%

Income

FY2021.

Ratio

SVA*1

¥13.6Bln

¥11.2Bln

¥14.5Bln

¥15.9Bln

JPYbn

ROE*2

12.4%

10.6%

12.0%

14.1%

*1 Calculated at the weighted

500

Third Mid-Term

10.0%

average cost of capital (WACC)

Management Plan

Overseas Sales

Domestic Sales

Operationg Income Ratio

of 6%, tax rate of 33%

*2 The cost of equity capital

400

7.8%

7.3%

7.5%

7.3%

7.7%

7.8%

7.6%

8.0%

8% assumed

6.6%

7.7%

300

5.5%

5.3%

(46.4)

(45.4)

(45.9)

(47.7)

6.0%

4.9%

(43.8)

(44.7)

(44.4)

(46.1)

(41.0)

(41.7)

(43.1)

(36.9)

3.6%

(39.3)

200

(42.1)

(38.1)

4.0%

3.0%

(43.3)

2.4% 1.9%

100

2.0% (Overseas Sales Ratio)

Forex

2020

2021

Rate

Forecast

0

0.0%

USD

106.43

105.00

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

EUR

121.97

125.00

Forecast

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanwa Holdings Corporation published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 02:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 427 B 3 919 M 3 919 M
Net income 2021 19 586 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2021 5 596 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 304 B 2 790 M 2 789 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 11 474
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart SANWA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sanwa Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANWA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 535,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 376,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yasushi Takayama President & Representative Director
Toshitaka Takayama Chairman
Makoto Yasuda Independent Outside Director
Tsunekatsu Yonezawa Independent Outside Director
Akira Gokita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANWA HOLDINGS CORPORATION14.48%2 790
SAINT-GOBAIN46.88%35 582
ASSA ABLOY AB26.67%34 254
MASCO CORPORATION10.45%15 397
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LIMITED30.72%14 759
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.20.85%14 357