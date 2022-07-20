Sanwire : Intercept Music, Sanwire Subsidary, Accelerates Its Revenues By Signing A Global Marketing and Distribution Services Agreement with CC Enterprises

Intercept Music, Sanwire Subsidary, Accelerates Its Revenues By Signing A Global Marketing and Distribution Services Agreement with CC EnterprisesPress Release | 07/20/2022

CC Enterprises, producer of the Music Marvel Competition, draws thousands of top artists from 150+ countries

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Sanwire Corporation ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), a diversified company focused on the entertainment industry, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Intercept Music Inc. ("Intercept"), an entertainment-technology innovator, has signed a multi-year marketing and distribution partnership agreement ("Agreement") with CC Enterprise s, a global leader in singer-songwriter competitions.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Intercept will become a global sponsor of the Music Marvel competition series. Intercept will create a new label called Music Marvel Media. Artists from the program will have an opportunity to work with the label, utilizing all of the global marketing services from Intercept's toolbox, and experience worldwide distribution though InGrooves/Universal Music Group.

The competition works by engaging millions on every social media platform to watch talented singer/songwriters from all over the world. Media and industry leaders vote for the winners. Both season 1 winner, out of South Africa, and season 2 winner from the US won a cash prize along with a label contract. This competition attracts some of the best independent singers and songwriters worldwide.

"Intercept Music completes a major part of our puzzle," said Cheryl Corinthian, CEO of CC Enterprises . 'We only work with artists who are serious about their work and we receive some incredible submissions. By creating a label with Intercept and then powering all these artists with their services, we have an opportunity to springboard these incredibly talented artists into having a true music career."

"This is a significant partnership agreement for us," said Tod Turner, Intercept CEO. "These artists not only represent millions of streams, but it puts Intercept front and center across the music world outside the United States. Last year top singer-songwriters from over 150 countries submitted their best music and videos. Cheryl's vision is to provide all the contestants with the same major label services through Intercept."

About Intercept Music Inc.

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com or visit Intercept Music's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements regarding our expected future financial positions, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the OTC Markets, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709163/Intercept-Music-Sanwire-Subsidary-Accelerates-Its-Revenues-By-Signing-A-Global-Marketing-and-Distribution-Services-Agreement-with-CC-Enterprises