    600031   CNE000001F70

SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD

(600031)
Sany Heavy Industry : Tinkering Education：SANY Foundation's exploration of advanced education

03/13/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
With a vision to change the world, SANY calls for more innovative minds. We believethat what fuelstechnological advancement is the aspiration of the next generationto create something new as well as having the ability to realize it.

The SANY Foundation, the charity arm of SANY, has been exploring the possibilities of better education. Our diverse non-profit educational programshave been benefiting children both in cities and rural areas in China. The recentlylaunched project, Walawala Tinkering Education, is a pilot program of an advanced educationidea.

Already a mature concept and practice in the west but new to China, tinkering education is an educational approach that emphasizes the training of creativity and hands-on learning by providing students with a lab environment where a variety of materials and tools are available for creative assembly.

A relevant event themed "Parent-Child Tinkering Day" recently took place in a cafe in Guangzhou. Taking the form of a scienceclass, the activity aimed to teach crank-link mechanisms to a group of preschool-agedchildren accompanied by their parents. Differing from traditional teaching methods, a fairytale story and theme was used throughout the class to connect the teaching and activity to the story, which kept kids focused and engaged.

Rather than having the construction of the crank-link device be the focus and goal of the class, making the crank-link was portrayed as a necessary tool to help the three little pigsdefeat the big bad wolfin the story of The Three Little Pigs that they were immersed in.

During the one-hour study, students learned what a crank-link mechanism is, how it works and how to make oneusing the accessible materials around them. All the "little scientists" left the class with a joyful sense of accomplishment.

In 2022, the team in charge of this project will expandand develop additional curricula customized for children in rural China, with the promotion of educational equality being a fundamental goal.

Disclaimer

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 17 708 M 17 708 M
Net income 2021 15 437 M 2 435 M 2 435 M
Net cash 2021 17 831 M 2 813 M 2 813 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,80x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 151 B 23 802 M 23 802 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 24 586
Free-Float 66,1%
Managers and Directors
Hongfu Yu President & General Manager
Hua Liu Chief Financial Officer
Wen Bo Xiang Chairman
Ya Tang Independent Director
Zi Meng Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD-21.62%23 802
CATERPILLAR INC.3.91%115 125
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.60%8 578
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-12.35%6 487
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.-9.20%3 000
GUANGXI LIUGONG MACHINERY CO., LTD.-12.19%2 088