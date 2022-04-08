Log in
    600031   CNE000001F70

SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD

(600031)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-06
17.66 CNY   -1.23%
03/29SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY :  becomes the first Chinese firm to list in Switzerland via GDR
PU
03/16Gotion High-Tech, Lepu Medical Explore Swiss Listing
MT
03/16Sany Heavy Confirms Planned Swiss Listing
MT
Summary 
Summary

Sany Heavy Industry : at Canada's National Heavy Equipment Show 2022

04/08/2022 | 05:09am EDT
The two-day National Heavy Equipment Show 2022 in Canada ended April 1. Held every two years, the event is the top heavy equipment exhibition in Canada and North America. This year, over 60 construction machinery brands in the Canadian market attended the show, along with the manufacturers of attachments, parts and service vehicles, financing institutions and various industry media organizations.

SANY Heavy Machinery Canada presented with eight products, including the Canadian bestsellers SY16, SY35 and SY50; the SY155, the "rising star" of small excavators; the SY215, the "export champion"; the SY500, which was the largest excavator in show; the backhoe loader BHL75; and the best-sold loader in Canada, the SW305. The ready-to-launch SR235MV multifunctional rotary drilling rig for the North American market impressed the audience by means of a model, roll-up banner and video.

Throughout the two days, SANY's booth was visited by thousands of attendees, some of whom expressed strong interest in becoming local SANY dealers. Excitingly, the two exhibits of the SY35 and SY500were purchased on site.

This event is the first industry exhibition that SANY Heavy Machinery Canada has participated in since its foundation, becoming a gateway for the company in exploring new horizons in the Canadian market.

SANY dealers in Eastern Canada,RTS, TMS and GM, assisted throughout the entire event.

Disclaimer

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 09:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
