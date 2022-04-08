Sany Heavy Industry : at Canada's National Heavy Equipment Show 2022

The two-day National Heavy Equipment Show 2022 in Canada ended April 1. Held every two years, the event is the top heavy equipment exhibition in Canada and North America. This year, over 60 construction machinery brands in the Canadian market attended the show, along with the manufacturers of attachments, parts and service vehicles, financing institutions and various industry media organizations.

SANY Heavy Machinery Canada presented with eight products, including the Canadian bestsellers SY16, SY35 and SY50; the SY155, the "rising star" of small excavators; the SY215, the "export champion"; the SY500, which was the largest excavator in show; the backhoe loader BHL75; and the best-sold loader in Canada, the SW305. The ready-to-launch SR235MV multifunctional rotary drilling rig for the North American market impressed the audience by means of a model, roll-up banner and video.

Throughout the two days, SANY's booth was visited by thousands of attendees, some of whom expressed strong interest in becoming local SANY dealers. Excitingly, the two exhibits of the SY35 and SY500were purchased on site.

This event is the first industry exhibition that SANY Heavy Machinery Canada has participated in since its foundation, becoming a gateway for the company in exploring new horizons in the Canadian market.

SANY dealers in Eastern Canada,RTS, TMS and GM, assisted throughout the entire event.