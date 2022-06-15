Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2206   TW0002206000

SANYANG MOTOR CO., LTD.

(2206)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
32.00 TWD   +3.56%
03:23aSANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of the approval by the director not to distribute dividends for the Q1 of 2022, on behalf of major subsidiary Shan Young Assets Management Co., Ltd.
PU
06/14SANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's BOD to disposal of land and building located at Ronghua Section, Hsinfong Hsiang, Hsinchu County
PU
06/14SANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of the Company is to hold press briefing concerning material information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanyang Motor : Announcement of the approval by the director not to distribute dividends for the Q1 of 2022, on behalf of major subsidiary Shan Young Assets Management Co., Ltd.

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SANYANG MOTOR CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 15:12:05
Subject 
 Announcement of the approval by the director not
to distribute dividends for the Q1 of 2022, on behalf of
major subsidiary Shan Young Assets Management Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
  Not to distribute dividends
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANYANG MOTOR CO., LTD.
03:23aSANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of the approval by the director not to distribute dividends f..
PU
06/14SANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's BOD to disposal of land an..
PU
06/14SANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of the Company is to hold press briefing concerning material ..
PU
06/02SANYANG MOTOR : The board of directors of the Company approves removal of the non-compete ..
PU
06/02SANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's Board of Directors to acqu..
PU
06/02APh Corp. announced that it expects to receive TWD 3 billion in funding from Sanyang Mo..
CI
05/23SANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of important resolutions of 2022 regular shareholders meeting..
PU
05/20SANYANG MOTOR : Announcement of acquisition of land in Shuibeitou section of Taoyuan Distr..
PU
05/16Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/13Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 6,000,000 shares, representing ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41 617 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net income 2021 1 830 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net Debt 2021 10 541 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 4,81%
Capitalization 25 354 M 854 M 854 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart SANYANG MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANYANG MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Yuan Wu Chairman & General Manager
Kuei Chin Huang Head-Finance & Accounting, Deputy Spokesman
Chung Chuan Shih Independent Director
Chih Hung Hsieh Independent Director
Chen Chiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANYANG MOTOR CO., LTD.18.30%854
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED13.31%14 374
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED5.02%9 449
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-5.29%6 737
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED3.71%6 643
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.0.39%5 704