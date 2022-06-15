Sanyang Motor : Announcement of the approval by the director not to distribute dividends for the Q1 of 2022, on behalf of major subsidiary Shan Young Assets Management Co., Ltd.
Provided by: SANYANG MOTOR CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
15:12:05
Subject
Announcement of the approval by the director not
to distribute dividends for the Q1 of 2022, on behalf of
major subsidiary Shan Young Assets Management Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Not to distribute dividends
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Disclaimer
Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
