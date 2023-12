SANYANG MOTOR CO., LTD., formerly Sanyang Industry Co Ltd, is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and spare parts. The Company provides scooters, including products of MIO, Tonik, GTS, RV, Fiddle, Symphony, VS, HD and Citycom series, among others; all terrain vehicles (ATVs), including Track Runner, Quad Lander and Quad Raider series, and automobiles, including products of PORTER, ELANTRA, and i35 GAS series, among others. It also provides electric bicycles and buses, as well as related parts and accessories. The Company distributes its products primarily in Taiwan, Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and Southeast Asia.