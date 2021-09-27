Sanyo Chemical Industries : BASF and Sanyo Chemical sign Memorandum Of Understanding for collaboration on polyurethane dispersions (PUDs)

"Japan has a long history in developing innovative solutions and transferring them to the overseas markets. Conversion to water-based system is a global trend. The cooperation will enable customers to access the best-in-class PUDs globally," said Kouzoh Kubota, Vice President of BASF Japan.

"The PUD market demand is expanding and formulators are looking for improved product performance. They also look for sustainable solutions to comply with local regulations or to meet their corporate responsibility goals. This collaboration will allow both parties to reduce time-to-market of their new technologies and to accelerate conversion to water-based systems," said Sylvain Huguenard, Vice President, Resins & Additives, Asia Pacific, BASF.

Hong Kong SAR, China - September 27, 2021 - BASF and Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. (Sanyo Chemical) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strategic collaboration of PUDs development. The two parties aim to jointly develop and produce innovative products with strong sustainability contribution. Newly developed technologies and products will have worldwide market access through the two companies' global production footprint.

The MOU enables the strategic collaboration of BASF and Sanyo Chemical. It enhances joint development and allows the two companies to leverage on the production networks for PUDs. The cooperation provides flexibility and reliability to customers while enabling a lower carbon footprint throughout the value chain.

BASF's Dispersions & Resins division

The Dispersions & Resins division of BASF develops, produces and markets a range of high- quality polymer dispersions, resins, additives and electronic materials worldwide. These raw materials are used in formulations for a number of industries, including coatings, construction, adhesives, printing and packaging, electronics and paper. With its comprehensive product portfolio and its extensive knowledge of the industry, the Dispersions & Resins division offers its customers innovative and sustainable solutions and helps them advance their formulations. For further information about the Dispersions & Resins division, please visit www.dispersions-resins.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Sanyo Chemical

Sanyo Chemical established in 1949 in Kyoto, Japan, is a global manufacturer and seller of performance chemicals. Beginning as a manufacture of soap and textile agents, we have since diversified our product portfolio to meet the needs of the market. Today, we feature over 3,000 different types of products and have established an international presence. Our portfolio of chemicals spans a variety of industries and types, from automotive components to daily-use electronics, as well as cosmetics and medical equipment, all with the aim of creating more safe and environmentally friendlier offerings, improving lives and societies across the world. We aim to contribute to realize the sustainable society through our corporate activities. Further information at www.sanyo-chemical.co.jp/eng.

Media Relations: