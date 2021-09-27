Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4471   JP3337600005

SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(4471)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanyo Chemical Industries : BASF and Sanyo Chemical sign Memorandum Of Understanding for collaboration on polyurethane dispersions (PUDs)

09/27/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Joint News Release

September 27, 2021

BASF and Sanyo Chemical sign Memorandum Of Understanding for collaboration on polyurethane dispersions (PUDs)

  • Joint development and access to technologies to create advanced PUDs
  • Support sustainability goals from customers through new PUDs solutions
  • Enhance global product access for PUDs users

Hong Kong SAR, China - September 27, 2021 - BASF and Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. (Sanyo Chemical) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strategic collaboration of PUDs development. The two parties aim to jointly develop and produce innovative products with strong sustainability contribution. Newly developed technologies and products will have worldwide market access through the two companies' global production footprint.

"The PUD market demand is expanding and formulators are looking for improved product performance. They also look for sustainable solutions to comply with local regulations or to meet their corporate responsibility goals. This collaboration will allow both parties to reduce time-to-market of their new technologies and to accelerate conversion to water-based systems," said Sylvain Huguenard, Vice President, Resins & Additives, Asia Pacific, BASF.

"Japan has a long history in developing innovative solutions and transferring them to the overseas markets. Conversion to water-based system is a global trend. The cooperation will enable customers to access the best-in-class PUDs globally," said Kouzoh Kubota, Vice President of BASF Japan.

"Leveraging the market reach and production assets of a global player like BASF is a significant milestone for Sanyo Chemical's PUD business," said Masahiro

Page 2

Harada, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Planning Division, Sanyo Chemical.

The MOU enables the strategic collaboration of BASF and Sanyo Chemical. It enhances joint development and allows the two companies to leverage on the production networks for PUDs. The cooperation provides flexibility and reliability to customers while enabling a lower carbon footprint throughout the value chain.

BASF's Dispersions & Resins division

The Dispersions & Resins division of BASF develops, produces and markets a range of high- quality polymer dispersions, resins, additives and electronic materials worldwide. These raw materials are used in formulations for a number of industries, including coatings, construction, adhesives, printing and packaging, electronics and paper. With its comprehensive product portfolio and its extensive knowledge of the industry, the Dispersions & Resins division offers its customers innovative and sustainable solutions and helps them advance their formulations. For further information about the Dispersions & Resins division, please visit www.dispersions-resins.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Sanyo Chemical

Sanyo Chemical established in 1949 in Kyoto, Japan, is a global manufacturer and seller of performance chemicals. Beginning as a manufacture of soap and textile agents, we have since diversified our product portfolio to meet the needs of the market. Today, we feature over 3,000 different types of products and have established an international presence. Our portfolio of chemicals spans a variety of industries and types, from automotive components to daily-use electronics, as well as cosmetics and medical equipment, all with the aim of creating more safe and environmentally friendlier offerings, improving lives and societies across the world. We aim to contribute to realize the sustainable society through our corporate activities. Further information at www.sanyo-chemical.co.jp/eng.

Media Relations:

BASF

Sanyo Chemical Industries,Ltd.

Elly Au

Yoichi Kodama

Phone: +852 2731 4309

Phone: +81-75-541-4312

elly.au@basf.com

pr-group@sanyo-chemical.group

Disclaimer

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2021 04:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
12:12aSANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : BASF and Sanyo Chemical sign Memorandum Of Understanding for c..
PU
09/01&LDQUO;MATSUDAITO&RDQUO; (OVERSEAS B : AQUABRID®), an abiotic urethane-based hemostatic ma..
PU
08/23SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June..
PU
06/08SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March..
PU
04/19SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Developed Resin Additive to Improve Chemical Resistance of ABS..
PU
03/30SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : reorganized to expedite the management decision
PU
03/30SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended Decem..
PU
03/09SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Agreement for Mass Production of Resin Current Collector for A..
PU
03/05SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : ALPHAPUR HSG, Cosmetic Ingredient that Forms Alpha Gels, Impro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 170 B 1 537 M 1 537 M
Net income 2022 9 500 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 133 B 1 201 M 1 202 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 096
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6 030,00 JPY
Average target price 8 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akinori Higuchi President & Representative Director
Takao Ando Chairman
Masaya Yamamoto Director, Executive Officer & GM-Operations
Aya Shirai Independent Outside Director
Hideya Narutaki Director, GM-Biomedical Business & Head-Sales I
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.9.44%1 201
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION23.47%97 729
AIR LIQUIDE7.41%79 717
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.04%50 855
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.66.01%35 014
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.1.57%31 143