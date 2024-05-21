Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. and Hiroshima University are pleased to announce that an investigator-initiated clinical trial was conducted targeting patients with meniscus injuries (meniscus suture) using new treatment method using Silk-Elastin at Hiroshima University Hospital, and its safety was confirmed. Silk-Elastin is a functional protein with high potential as a scaffold for promoting repair and regeneration of living tissue.
Based on these results, Sanyo Chemical, together with Hiroshima University and others, will conduct a corporate clinical trial to confirm its efficacy and promote research and development toward commercialization.
＞Release：Investigator Initiated Trial Confirms Safety of Silk-Elastin for Meniscus Injury
