Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4471   JP3337600005

SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(4471)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/22 02:00:00 am EDT
4945.00 JPY   -0.80%
02:58aSANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index
PU
03/30SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/01SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Non-biological surgical sealant independent of blood coagulation of patients AQUABRID® commences clinical use in Taiwan.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanyo Chemical Industries : Selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 14th. 2022

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

Sanyo Chemical announced that it has been selected to the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

The new FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is an index created by global index provider FTSE Russell, which reflects the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate outstanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices relative to their respective sectors and is designed to be sector neutral. To promote the transition to a low-carbon economy, companies with particularly high greenhouse gas emissions are included only if their improvement efforts are evaluated using the Transition Pathway Initiative's Management Quality Score.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index has been selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which is the world's largest public pension fund, to be used as a benchmark for ESG passive management.

Under the corporate motto of "Let us contribute to building a better society through our corporate activities," Sanyo Chemical is working on sustainable management that considers sustainability in the environment, society, and economy. We will continuously work on sustainable management to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and disclose them to improve corporate value.

For more information about the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, please visit https://www.ftserussell.com/ja/products/indices/blossom-japan

For more information about the ESG index adopted by GPIF for Japanese equities, please visit https://www.gpif.go.jp/en/investment/20220330_esg_adopt_en.pdf

GPIF Adopted a ESG Index for Japanese Equities

For more information about the Sanyo Chemical for sustainability, please visit https://www.sanyo-chemical.co.jp/eng/sustainability.

Media Contacts

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. Public Relations Department, +81-75-541-4312pr-grop@sanyo-chemical.group

About Sanyo Chemical

Sanyo Chemical established in 1949 in Kyoto, Japan, is a global manufacturer and seller of performance chemicals. Beginning as a manufacture of soap and texture agents we have since diversified our product portfolio to meet the needs of the market, Today, we feature over 3,000 different types of products and have established an international presence. Our portfolio of chemicals spans a variety of industries and types, from automotive components to daily-use electronics, as well as cosmetics and medical equipment, all with the aim of creating ore safe and environmentally friendlier offerings, improving lives and societies across the world. We aim to contribute to realize a sustainable society through our corporate activities. https://www.sanyo-chemical.co.jp/eng

Disclaimer

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
02:58aSANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index
PU
03/30SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/01SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Non-biological surgical sealant independent of blood coagulati..
PU
02/20SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended Decem..
PU
01/27Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. acquired unknown stake in FLOSFIA INC.
CI
01/23SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Development of an exosome purification method using a Superabs..
PU
2021SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Announces Support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financ..
PU
2021SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Septem..
PU
2021BASF : and Sanyo Chemical sign Memorandum Of Understanding for collaboration on polyuretha..
AQ
2021SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 165 B 1 281 M 1 281 M
Net income 2022 9 150 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 110 B 856 M 856 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 096
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4 985,00 JPY
Average target price 6 950,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akinori Higuchi President & Representative Director
Takao Ando Chairman
Masaya Yamamoto Deputy General Manager-Sales Operations
Aya Shirai Independent Outside Director
Hideya Narutaki Manager-Nihashi Lifestyle Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-6.65%856
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION8.28%99 989
AIR LIQUIDE6.09%83 271
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.79%39 290
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.20.51%36 411
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-11.35%25 436