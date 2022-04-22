Sanyo Chemical Industries : Selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

April 14th. 2022

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Selected for the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index

Sanyo Chemical announced that it has been selected to the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index.

The new FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index is an index created by global index provider FTSE Russell, which reflects the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate outstanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices relative to their respective sectors and is designed to be sector neutral. To promote the transition to a low-carbon economy, companies with particularly high greenhouse gas emissions are included only if their improvement efforts are evaluated using the Transition Pathway Initiative's Management Quality Score.

The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index has been selected by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), which is the world's largest public pension fund, to be used as a benchmark for ESG passive management.

Under the corporate motto of "Let us contribute to building a better society through our corporate activities," Sanyo Chemical is working on sustainable management that considers sustainability in the environment, society, and economy. We will continuously work on sustainable management to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society and disclose them to improve corporate value.

For more information about the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, please visit https://www.ftserussell.com/ja/products/indices/blossom-japan

For more information about the ESG index adopted by GPIF for Japanese equities, please visit https://www.gpif.go.jp/en/investment/20220330_esg_adopt_en.pdf

GPIF Adopted a ESG Index for Japanese Equities

For more information about the Sanyo Chemical for sustainability, please visit https://www.sanyo-chemical.co.jp/eng/sustainability.

