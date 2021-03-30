Sanyo Chemical Industries : reorganized to expedite the management decision

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. announced its organizational changes on April 1st, 2021.

We have executed the 10th Medium-Term Management Plan under the slogan of 'KAERU (committed to change)' from FY2018 toward the vision set in 2017.

While expediting the management decision, we have been driving the shift to higher-value-added products and business activities from the customers' perspective. This reorganization is one of the necessary measures.

