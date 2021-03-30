Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.    4471   JP3337600005

SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

(4471)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanyo Chemical Industries : reorganized to expedite the management decision

03/30/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. announced its organizational changes on April 1st, 2021.
We have executed the 10th Medium-Term Management Plan under the slogan of 'KAERU (committed to change)' from FY2018 toward the vision set in 2017.

While expediting the management decision, we have been driving the shift to higher-value-added products and business activities from the customers' perspective. This reorganization is one of the necessary measures.

Click here for details

Disclaimer

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
06:13aSANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES  : reorganized to expedite the management decision
PU
03/30SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES  : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ..
PU
03/09SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES  : Agreement for Mass Production of Resin Current Coll..
PU
03/05SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES  : reorganized to expedite the management decision
PU
03/05SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES  : ALPHAPUR HSG, Cosmetic Ingredient that Forms Alpha ..
PU
2020SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020Evonik says preparing diaper materials business for potential sale
RE
2020SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 146 B 1 325 M 1 325 M
Net income 2021 7 600 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 127 B 1 157 M 1 152 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 060
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7 700,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 760,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takao Ando President & Representative Director
Kan Ueno Chairman
Atsushi Ota Director, GM-Personnel & Research Operations
Masaya Yamamoto Director, Executive Officer & GM-Operations
Shigenobu Aikyo Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.4.54%1 142
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.50%88 151
AIR LIQUIDE3.35%75 143
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.88%54 712
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.1.93%36 740
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.71%35 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ