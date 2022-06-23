Log in
    8011   JP3339400008

SANYO SHOKAI LTD.

(8011)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:50 2022-06-23 pm EDT
862.00 JPY   -1.82%
06/23SANYO SHOKAI : Notice of Completion of Payment for Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Award
PU
06/17SANYO SHOKAI : Corporate Governance Report
PU
05/30Sanyo Shokai Plans Restricted Stock Award
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanyo Shokai : Notice of Completion of Payment for Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Award

06/23/2022 | 10:26pm EDT
Note: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes.

In the any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the later shall prevail.

24 June 2022

Dear All,

Company Name

SANYO SHOKAI LTD.

Name of Representative

Shinji Oe

Representative Director

President & Chief Operating Officer

(Code: 8011 Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime)

Contact

Yoshihiro Taniuchi

General Manager, Investor Relations

Corporate Management Headquarters

(TEL: 03-6380-5421)

Notice of Completion of Payment for Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Award

The Company hereby announces that payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 27 May 2022, have been completed today. Details are as follows. For more details, please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Award" dated 27 May 2022.

Outline of disposal of treasury stock

Type and

number

(1)

of shares

to be

23,500 shares of common stock of the Company

disposed of

(2)

Disposal price

¥898 per share

(3)

Total disposal value

¥21,103,000

Grantees of shares

2 Directors of the Company (excluding Outside Directors); 15,400 shares

and

number

(4)

8 Managing Officers who do not concurrently serve as Directors; 8,100

thereof; number of

shares

shares to be allotted

(5)

Date of disposition

24 June 2022

Disclaimer

Sanyo Shokai Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 02:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
