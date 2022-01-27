Log in
    5481   JP3342000001

SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD.

(5481)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanyo Special Steel : Notice Regarding Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

01/27/2022 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 27, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company Name:

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Representative:

MIYAMOTO Katsuhiro,

Representative Director and President

(Code Number:

5481, First Section of the TSE)

Contact:

General Administration Department

(Telephone:

+81-79-235-6003)

Notice Regarding Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby notifies that today's meeting of the Board of Directors has resolved to make a transition from a Company with Audit & Supervisory Board to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee subject to a proposal for requisite amendments to the Articles of Incorporation being approved at the 110th General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2022.

1. Purpose

The Company has been continuously striving to enhance its corporate governance in order to achieve sound and sustainable

growth of the group and medium- to long-term improvement of its corporate value in response to the delegation of responsibilities by and trust from all of its stakeholders, including shareholders and business partners.

The Company has decided to make a transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee for the purpose of, among others, expediting management decision-making, enhancing discussions by the Board of Directors relating to matters such as the formulation of management policies, and enhancing the supervisory function of the Board of Directors over management.

2. Schedule

The transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee is scheduled to take place following approval of a

proposal for requisite amendments to the Articles of Incorporation at the 110th General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2022.

3. Other details

Other details, including specific amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and any changes in directors and officers

following the transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, will be disclosed as soon as they are determined.

End

Please note that the official text of this document has been prepared in Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.

Disclaimer

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 349 B 3 044 M 3 044 M
Net income 2022 9 200 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
Net Debt 2022 67 929 M 592 M 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 107 B 936 M 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 441
Free-Float -
Chart SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 964,00 JPY
Average target price 2 540,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuhiro Miyamoto President & Representative Director
Masaru Yanagimoto Manager-Research & Development
Takashi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Masaharu Usuki Independent Outside Director
Tamae Onishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD.-4.28%936
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.1.54%25 450
JSW STEEL LIMITED-3.80%20 305
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-4.81%18 592
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.11.08%18 047
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-12.90%17 366