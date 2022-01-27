Sanyo Special Steel : Notice Regarding Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

January 27, 2022 To whom it may concern, Company Name: Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. Representative: MIYAMOTO Katsuhiro, Representative Director and President (Code Number: 5481, First Section of the TSE) Contact: General Administration Department (Telephone: +81-79-235-6003)

Notice Regarding Transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee

Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby notifies that today's meeting of the Board of Directors has resolved to make a transition from a Company with Audit & Supervisory Board to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee subject to a proposal for requisite amendments to the Articles of Incorporation being approved at the 110th General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2022.

1. Purpose

The Company has been continuously striving to enhance its corporate governance in order to achieve sound and sustainable

growth of the group and medium- to long-term improvement of its corporate value in response to the delegation of responsibilities by and trust from all of its stakeholders, including shareholders and business partners.

The Company has decided to make a transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee for the purpose of, among others, expediting management decision-making, enhancing discussions by the Board of Directors relating to matters such as the formulation of management policies, and enhancing the supervisory function of the Board of Directors over management.

2. Schedule

The transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee is scheduled to take place following approval of a

proposal for requisite amendments to the Articles of Incorporation at the 110th General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in June 2022.

3. Other details

Other details, including specific amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and any changes in directors and officers

following the transition to a Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee, will be disclosed as soon as they are determined.

End

Please note that the official text of this document has been prepared in Japanese. If there is any discrepancy between the English translation and the original Japanese version, please refer to the Japanese version.