  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5481   JP3342000001

SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD.

(5481)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sanyo Special Steel : Overview of Business Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(April 2021 → December 2021)

01/27/2022 | 12:49am EST
Overview of Business Results

for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(April 2021 → December 2021)

January 27, 2022

Table of Contents

1. FY2021 3rd Quarter Results

Outline of Statements of Income

Demand trends of Special Steel, Raw Material and Fuel Prices

Net Sales and Income (Quarterly)

Ordinary Income Variance Analysis

Earnings by Business Segment

Balance Sheets, (Reference)Deposits paid to parent company

2. FY2021 Forecast

Business Forecast for FY21 Dividend Forecast for FY21 Ordinary Income Variance Analysis Review of Performance; OVAKO and MSSS

Net Sales and Income (Fiscal), Capital Expenditure and Depreciation, D/E Ratio

  1. Achieving Carbon Neutrality(CN) by 2050
  2. Topics
  3. Reference

Change in the fiscal year end of OVAKO

Trends in Main Market, Inventory Circulation Diagram (Bearing Products)

Details of Statements of Income, TCFD Scenario Analysis, CO Emissions in the Value Chain

© 2022 Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

. FY2021 3rd Quarter Results

Outline of Statements of Income

Business Results

. Outline of FY2021/1~3Q Result

Ordinary income in FY21/13Q 14.5 billion yen (+21.2 billion yen, record high 1~3Q profit)

Profit on YOY basis increased due to recovery of sales volume, improved profit margin, reduction of variable cost and improved profit of group companies, partly offset by increase of raw material, fuel prices and fixed cost due to the termination of emergency profit improvement measures and actions in 2020.

[Due to the change of fiscal year end, OVAKO's results and Amortization of goodwill in FY21/1~3Q include 12 months (Jan.-Dec. 2021) ]

(Reference) Sales Volume

FY21/1~3Q (A)

FY20/1~3Q (B)

Change(B) → (A)

Sales Volume

1,542

(per month)152.1

(per month)107.4

+575

(per month)+44.7

(Thousand tons )

(Sanyo)

763

84.8

478

53.1

+285

+31.7

(OVAKO)*1

691

57.6

427

47.4

+264

+10.2

Jan.-Mar. 178

Apr.-Dec. 513

(MSSS)*2

88

9.7

62

6.9

+26

+2.9

2.

Statements of Income (FY21/1~3Q vs. FY20/1~3Q)

(Unit

Billion yen)

FY21/1~3Q (A)

FY20/1~3Q (B)

Change(B) → (A)

Amount

Ratio(%)

Amount

Ratio(%)

Amount

Ratio(%)

Net Sales

269.3

100.0

148.7

100.0

+120.6

+81.1

Operating Income

14.4

5.4

-6.5

-4.4

+20.9

-

Ordinary Income

14.5

ROS 5.4

-6.7

ROS -4.5

+21.2

-

(Sanyo)

7.5

6.1

-0.5

-

+8.0

-

(OVAKO) *1

Jan.-Mar. 2.5

8.6

6.7

-2.4

-

+11.0

-

Apr.-Dec. 6.1

(MSSS) *2

0.3

2.7

-1.1

-

+1.4

-

(Amortization

Jan.-Mar.-0.7

-2.7

-

-1.9

-

-0.8

-

of goodwill ) *1

Apr.-Dec.-2.0

Net Income*3

10.2

3.8

-5.9

-3.9

+16.0

-

Net Income

12.9

4.8

-3.9

-2.6

+16.8

-

before amortization of goodwill

*1 The consolidated accounting

period for OVAKO

including Amortization of goodwill are as follows,

FY2021/1~3Q : 12 months(Jan. to Dec. 2021), FY2020/1~3Q : 9 months(Jan. to Sep. 2020)

*2 The consolidated accounting period for MSSS is Jan. to Sep.

*3 Profit attributable to owners of parent

4

© 2022 Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Demand trends of Special Steel

Business Results

Demand of Special Steel has been strong in all major markets, but some effects of reduced auto production and destocking in the supply chain have started to materialize.

■Volume of order booked (Specialty steel products)

■Units of automobile sales

Source: MarkLines Co., Ltd., ACEA

(thousand tons

Source: The Japan Iron and Steel Federation

(thousand units)

30,000

100%

6,000

100%

Exports

Japan

India

5,000

Domestic

50%

25,000

Europe(EU+UK)

U.S.

50%

China

Year-on-year rate

4,000

Year-on-year rate

0%

20,000

0%

3,000

-50%

15,000

-50%

2,000

-100%

10,000

-100%

1,000

-150%

5,000

-150%

0

-200%

0

-200%

* 2021FY3Q: Sanyo calculated at 1.5 times the total of October and November

■Orders of Industrial machinery, Metal cutting machines

■Sales amount of semiconductor manufacturing equipment

(billion yen)

Metal cutting machines

and Boilers and power units

5,000

Boilers and power units

Source: Cabinet Office

billion yen

Sales amount

Source SEAJ

Industrial machinery

50%

1,200

60%

Year-on-year rate

Year-on-year rate

4,000

0%

1,000

30%

3,000

-50%

800

0%

2,000

-100%

600

-30%

400

-60%

1,000

-150%

200

-90%

0

-200%

0

-120%

* 2021FY3Q: Sanyo calculated at 1.5 times the total of October and November

5

© 2022 Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 349 B 3 044 M 3 044 M
Net income 2022 9 200 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
Net Debt 2022 67 929 M 592 M 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 107 B 936 M 933 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 441
Free-Float -
Chart SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 964,00 JPY
Average target price 2 540,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katsuhiro Miyamoto President & Representative Director
Masaru Yanagimoto Manager-Research & Development
Takashi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Masaharu Usuki Independent Outside Director
Tamae Onishi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SANYO SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD.-4.28%936
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.1.54%25 450
JSW STEEL LIMITED-3.80%20 305
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-4.81%18 592
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.11.08%18 047
INNER MONGOLIA BAOTOU STEEL UNION CO., LTD.-12.90%17 366