Sanyo Special Steel : Overview of Business Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(April 2021 → December 2021)

Ordinary income in FY21/1～3Q ：14.5 billion yen (+21.2 billion yen, record high 1~3Q profit)
‣ Profit on YOY basis increased due to recovery of sales volume, improved profit margin, reduction of variable cost and improved profit of group companies, partly offset by increase of raw material, fuel prices and fixed cost due to the termination of emergency profit improvement measures and actions in 2020.
[Due to the change of fiscal year end, OVAKO's results and Amortization of goodwill in FY21/1~3Q include 12 months (Jan.-Dec. 2021) ]
(Reference) Sales Volume
FY21/1~3Q (A)
FY20/1~3Q (B)
Change(B) → (A)
Sales Volume
1,542
(per month)152.1
(per month)107.4
+575
(per month)+44.7
(Thousand tons )
(Sanyo)
763
84.8
478
53.1
+285
+31.7
(OVAKO)*1
691
57.6
427
47.4
+264
+10.2
Jan.-Mar. 178
Apr.-Dec. 513
(MSSS)*2
88
9.7
62
6.9
+26
+2.9
2.
Statements of Income (FY21/1~3Q vs. FY20/1~3Q)
(Unit
：Billion yen)
FY21/1~3Q (A)
FY20/1~3Q (B)
Change(B) → (A)
Amount
Ratio(%)
Amount
Ratio(%)
Amount
Ratio(%)
Net Sales
269.3
100.0
148.7
100.0
+120.6
+81.1
Operating Income
14.4
5.4
-6.5
-4.4
+20.9
-
Ordinary Income
14.5
ROS 5.4
-6.7
ROS -4.5
+21.2
-
(Sanyo)
7.5
6.1
-0.5
-
+8.0
-
(OVAKO) *1
Jan.-Mar. 2.5
8.6
6.7
-2.4
-
+11.0
-
Apr.-Dec. 6.1
(MSSS) *2
0.3
2.7
-1.1
-
+1.4
-
(Amortization
Jan.-Mar.-0.7
-2.7
-
-1.9
-
-0.8
-
of goodwill ) *1
Apr.-Dec.-2.0
Net Income*3
10.2
3.8
-5.9
-3.9
+16.0
-
Net Income
12.9
4.8
-3.9
-2.6
+16.8
-
before amortization of goodwill
*1 The consolidated accounting
period for OVAKO
including Amortization of goodwill are as follows,
FY2021/1~3Q : 12 months(Jan. to Dec. 2021), FY2020/1~3Q : 9 months(Jan. to Sep. 2020)
*2 The consolidated accounting period for MSSS is Jan. to Sep.
