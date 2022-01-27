Sanyo Special Steel : Overview of Business Results for the 3rd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022(April 2021 → December 2021)

Outline of Statements of Income

１. Outline of FY2021/1~3Q Result

Ordinary income in FY21/1～3Q ：14.5 billion yen (+21.2 billion yen, record high 1~3Q profit)

‣ Profit on YOY basis increased due to recovery of sales volume, improved profit margin, reduction of variable cost and improved profit of group companies, partly offset by increase of raw material, fuel prices and fixed cost due to the termination of emergency profit improvement measures and actions in 2020.

[Due to the change of fiscal year end, OVAKO's results and Amortization of goodwill in FY21/1~3Q include 12 months (Jan.-Dec. 2021) ]