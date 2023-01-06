Sanyo Special Steel : Report 2022

Review of FY2021 In FY2021, while the global economy was recovering from the severe situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, prices of raw materials and fuels, including iron and steel scrap, rose sharply. However, we achieved consolidated net sales of 363.3 billion yen and consolidated ordinary income of 21.7 billion yen, a marked improvement from FY2020, when the Group was in the red, due to factors such as an increase in sales volume resulting from a recovery in key customer industries, including automobiles, industrial machinery, and construction machinery; higher sales prices resulting from the application of the scrap surcharge system; and improved earnings at Group companies, including European subsidiary Ovako. (Figure 1) In FY2021, the first year of our five-year management plan "2025 Medium-term Plan," under the policy to strive to increase earnings by strengthening our structure in anticipation of changes in the demand structure and intensifying international competition, we have been working to improve the profitability of our overseas businesses and to quickly demonstrate the synergies of the collaboration with NSC and Ovako, which is a strength not found in competitors. In the overseas businesses, Ovako made progress in improving its profitability and contributed significantly to consolidated business performance, and in the collaboration, under the plan to generate about 10 billion yen in synergies among the three companies in FY2024, the sixth year of the collaboration, the results were achieved with progress exceeding the plan in FY2021, the third year of the collaboration.

Figure 1Trends in consolidated business performance Consolidated net sales Consolidated ordinary income (Billions of yen) (Billions of yen) 21.7 20.0 400.0 20.0 363.3 385.0 10.7 300.0 9.4 10.0 262.5 200.0 210.7 185.8 157.5 0 100.0 ▲1.5 0 ▲4.8 ▲10.0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 Forecast (Note) Figure 2Trends in raw material and fuel prices (Index based on the value of the first quarter of FY2020 as 100) 350 Iron and steel scrap Chromium 300 Nickel 297 Electricity 283 LNG 270 263 265

Toward Carbon Neutrality by 2050 Companies are expected to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society. In particular, climate change is an important issue that affects the very existence of humankind, and in July of last year, we announced a roadmap for achieving our policy goal of realizing carbon neutrality by 2050. Based on this roadmap, in addition to reducing our own CO2 emissions by 50% or more compared to the FY2013 level in FY2030, we will promote eco- products that contribute to CO2 emission reductions by customers and eco-solutions that deploy energy-saving and productivity- enhancing technologies at overseas Group companies, aiming at contributing to reducing emissions by approximately 20% of the FY2013 level. Ovako, the Sanyo Special Steel Group's European subsidiary, has been promoting its world's most advanced initiatives toward decarbonization, and in January 2022, it shifted to a carbon- neutral production through a carbon offset program. Ovako has introduced a climate surcharge in conjunction with this and has begun selling green steel. In Europe, there is a strong interest in low-carbon steel in customer industries, and we recognize that Ovako's advantage in the European special steel market has been further enhanced by being one of the first to achieve carbon neutrality. In terms of reducing CO2 emissions and improving energy efficiency, we believe that the need for highly reliable special steel products, in which our Group excels, will further increase. Recognizing this as a great opportunity to demonstrate our Group's strengths, we will actively promote innovations that contribute to achieving carbon neutrality for society as a whole and responses to new steel material needs that contribute to environmental issues faced by our customers.